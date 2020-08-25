Fact Check

Fact Check: Plastic Eggs In Circulation In Indian Markets?

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that Fake eggs are being sold in the Indian markets.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   25 Aug 2020 9:29 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
A video is being circulated on social media platforms with the claim that plastic/fake eggs are being manufactured in China and sold in the Indian markets.


The Logical Indian received a request to verify the claims.


Claim:

Fake eggs are being sold in the Indian markets.

Fact Check:

The claim is false. In order to verify the claims, The Logical Indian looked for official notifications on these 'fake eggs' by the FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India), which is an autonomous body established under the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India.

This indicated that the body has rubbished these claims earlier also.


According to the FSSAI website, "There is no technology or chemicals available to complete the manufacturing of whole eggs. Also, it is not economically viable process since normal eggs are available in abundance & at an affordable price."

The website further adds that a thick eggshell membrane indicates the freshness of the eggs. When the egg is fresh, there is not enough time for evaporation to separate the 2 membranes (outer and inner layers) causing it to stick to each other. This makes it look thicker and stronger when it is peeled. Also, the inner shell membrane of the eggs may become harder & elastic when it is older than 15 days, which is a natural ageing process.

Varying features of eggs are due to difference in quality of feed, breed of bird, ageing of eggs & the handling of eggs.

Further, in the process of ageing, "the egg white changes its consistency, becomes thin and runny and finally egg yolk and white dissolve into each other & this mixing is aggravated by temperature abuse & not because egg is made artificially."

The website of FSSAI carries the viral video.

In 2018, the body had issued a notification on the 'egg safety guidance'. The notification also busted the myth about plastic eggs. This notification can be read here.

A broadcast by Zee Business on this notification can be watched here.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

