Video Of Machine Manufacturing Snacks Shared With Cautionary Claims Regarding Fake Cashew Nuts In Market

A video is being circulated on social media with the claim that it shows how fake cashews are being made. The 33 seconds video shows a machine cutting out cashew-shaped objects from a white sheet.



"A friend of mine sent this video to have it posted. Now we have one more added problem, please check the cashews before buying. Lesson: nothing to be taken for granted," reads the caption of the video.

A friend of mine sent this video to have it posted. Now we have one more added problem, please check the cashews before buying. Lesson: nothing to be taken for granted. pic.twitter.com/3F9i7McA4t — ProfMKay🇮🇳 (@ProfMKay) August 20, 2020





At the time of writing this report, the tweet was viewed over 4,000 times.

The Logical Indian received multiple requests to verify the claims.





Claim:



Video shows fake cashew nuts being manufactured. Fact Check: The claim is false. A keyword search on YouTube led to a similar video uploaded by Tushar Pandya. According to his Twitter Bio, he is a manufacturer of Food Processing Machineries.

The Logical Indian reached out to him regarding the viral video. He said that the cashews seen in the video are made from flour. The video does not show fake cashews.

His channel has videos of other similar machines for making different food products.