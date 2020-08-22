Fact Check

Video Of Machine Manufacturing Snacks Shared With Cautionary Claims Regarding Fake Cashew Nuts In Market

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a video shows fake cashew nuts being manufactured.

Aditi Chattopadhyay (Fact Checker) 
22 Aug 2020
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A video is being circulated on social media with the claim that it shows how fake cashews are being made. The 33 seconds video shows a machine cutting out cashew-shaped objects from a white sheet.

"A friend of mine sent this video to have it posted. Now we have one more added problem, please check the cashews before buying. Lesson: nothing to be taken for granted," reads the caption of the video.


At the time of writing this report, the tweet was viewed over 4,000 times.

The Logical Indian received multiple requests to verify the claims.


Claim:

Video shows fake cashew nuts being manufactured.

Fact Check:

The claim is false.

A keyword search on YouTube led to a similar video uploaded by Tushar Pandya. According to his Twitter Bio, he is a manufacturer of Food Processing Machineries.

The Logical Indian reached out to him regarding the viral video. He said that the cashews seen in the video are made from flour. The video does not show fake cashews.

His channel has videos of other similar machines for making different food products.

Therefore, the video is of a machine manufacturing cashew shaped snacks.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

