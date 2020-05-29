Fact Check: Ancient Temples Found After The Demolition Of Muslims Homes In Kashi?

Several social media users are sharing a 1:43 minute video claiming that Hindu temples were found after the demolition of Muslim homes in Kashi(Varanasi). The video is being circulated following reports of at least 30 ancient temples found during the clearing of the Kashi corridor.

The Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project is considered PM Narendra Modi's flagship project for his parliamentary constituency ie., Varanasi. The Corridor aims to provide devotees with easier access to the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, considered one of the most sacred places in the country. However, several of these ancient temples found on the corridor route are reportedly were under residential buildings.

Facebook user, Priyanka Verma shared the video with the caption, "Modi Ji has started buying homes of 80 Muslims on the road to increase the width of the road from the Kashi Vishwanath Temple to the Ganga River. Once these houses were demolished, 45 old temples were discovered. Aurangzeb converted the original Kashi Vishwanath temple into Gyanvapi mosque, he gave some of his soldiers a place to live around the mosque and captured the small temples around them and made their home in those temples. Now, Prime Minister Modi removed the houses of all of this Mughal army(translated from Hindi)...."













Keyword search led to several posts on Facebook with similar claims





Claim

Hindu temples found following demolition of Muslims homes In Kashi.

Fact Check

The claim is false

As of today, no Muslim home has been demolished for the construction of the Kashi Corridor.

The Logical Indian contacted Vishal Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Special Area Development Board. The board is the nodal agency responsible for the building and coordination of the Kashi Vishwanath corridor.

"The claims are false, Not even a single house demolished belonged to Muslims. The list of owners and the compensation paid for acquiring their homes can be downloaded from the official website." Vishal Singh said.

On visiting the Official website, we found a list of buildings acquired for demolition. On traversing through the list, it was discovered that all the homes were registered under Hindu names.





Therefore, on the basis of the evidence, it can be established that the video is being circulated with false claims that Hindu temples were found after the demolition of Muslim homes in Kashi.

