Fact Check: Did Zee News Employee Attack Doctor For Trying To Administer COVID-19 Test?

A disturbing video of a man in a scuffle with a doctor has gone viral on social media platforms. It is being claimed that the video shows an employee of 'Zee News' attacking a doctor for trying to administer a COVID-19 test. The viral clip is being circulated amid the news of atleast 28 Zee News employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Simple Keyword search led to the same video being shared extensively on Facebook and Twitter.











The same video shared by Twitter user Neha (@ShantiseAshanTi) has more than 300,000 Views.



Viral video of Zee News staff member assaulting doctor refusing to get tested. Can we share this like a few thousand times before checking for authenticity like news channels do.#ZeenewsSpreadingCorona #CoronaZeehad #Zeenewsbandkaro pic.twitter.com/tWSYff3mK2 — Neha (@ShantiseAshanTi) May 19, 2020

Claim:



A Zee News employee attacked a doctor in a hospital. The doctor was trying to administer a COVID-19 test.

Fact Check:

On InVID, a video verification tool, the keyframes of the video were extracted. A reverse image search of keyframes led to the same video that was uploaded by China Global Television Network (CGTN) on October 15, 2018.



Public outcry over Chinese gynecologist beaten by patient's family https://t.co/7xxF0aIYJp pic.twitter.com/FdV39PPCpm — CGTN (@CGTNOfficial) October 15, 2018

According to the CGTN report, the incident occurred on September 22, 2018, when a pregnant woman's husband and daughter attacked a gynaecologist at Peking University's 'First Hospital' for refusing to perform a Cesarean delivery.



On searching Google for 'Gynaecologist attacked in China', we found multiple reports confirming the video was sourced from CCTV cameras installed at the Peking University Hospital.









Therefore, given the evidence, it can be confirmed that an old video from China is being shared with false claims of a Zee News employee attacking a doctor for trying to administer a COVID-19 test.

Conclusion:

The claim is false. An Old video from China's Peking University showing a disgruntled relative of a patient attacking a doctor is being shared with false claims.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343

Also Read: Fact Check: Unknown Virus Affecting Tomato Misreported With Coronavirus Link





