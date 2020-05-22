Fact Check: Did Zee News Employee Attack Doctor For Trying To Administer COVID-19 Test?

Fact Check

A video is circulating online which shows a man in a scuffle with a doctor. It is claimed that an employee of Zee News attacked a doctor for trying to administer a COVID-19 test.

A disturbing video of a man in a scuffle with a doctor has gone viral on social media platforms. It is being claimed that the video shows an employee of 'Zee News' attacking a doctor for trying to administer a COVID-19 test. The viral clip is being circulated amid the news of atleast 28 Zee News employees testing positive for COVID-19.

Claim:

A Zee News employee attacked a doctor in a hospital. The doctor was trying to administer a COVID-19 test.

Fact Check:

On InVID, a video verification tool, the keyframes of the video were extracted. A reverse image search of keyframes led to the same video that was uploaded by China Global Television Network (CGTN) on October 15, 2018.

According to the CGTN report, the incident occurred on September 22, 2018, when a pregnant woman's husband and daughter attacked a gynaecologist at Peking University's 'First Hospital' for refusing to perform a Cesarean delivery.

On searching Google for 'Gynaecologist attacked in China', we found multiple reports confirming the video was sourced from CCTV cameras installed at the Peking University Hospital.



Therefore, given the evidence, it can be confirmed that an old video from China is being shared with false claims of a Zee News employee attacking a doctor for trying to administer a COVID-19 test.

Conclusion:

The claim is false. An Old video from China's Peking University showing a disgruntled relative of a patient attacking a doctor is being shared with false claims.

