A 56-second video showing a female cop kneeling on the street and supporting herself with a scooter parked near the roadside has gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the video, an unknown narrator can be heard claiming that the policewoman is suffering from COVID-19 and is unable to find an ambulance. He also states that the video was recorded near Grant Road's RK Hotel in Mumbai.

COVID-19 Infected policewoman struggling to find an ambulance in Mumbai

The claim is false.

An unrelated video shared as a policewoman suffering from COVID-19 in Mumbai.

We found that several of these posts attributed the claims to Kirit Somaiya, Vice-President of the Bharatiya Janata Party Maharashtra Unit.









Investigating recent social media activity of the BJP leader led us to a deleted tweet containing a viral clip with the same claim.









Mumbai Police, citing Somaiya's deleted tweet, said, "We appreciate your concern, sir, but this is an old video from 16.05.2020 and is not related to COVID-19. The Lady corona warrior is absolutely healthy and never tested positive for COVID-19."

We appreciate your concern sir, but this is an old video from 16.05.2020 and is not related to COVID-19. The lady corona warrior is absolutely healthy & she never tested positive for COVID-19. We request all citizens to not circulate unverified content. https://t.co/fS5Xdb2Sis — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 24, 2020

In a statement to BOOM, the Mumbai Police Spokesperson, DCP Pranay Ashok, said that the reason for the lady constable's discomfort was low blood pressure. He also asserted that the policewoman was taken to Reliance Hospital, where she was released after an examination.



Therefore, It can be ascertained that an unrelated video was falsely shared as a COVID-19 infected lady constable struggling to find an ambulance in Mumbai.

