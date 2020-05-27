Fact Check: Semi-Nude Image Shared With False Claim To Defame JMI University Student Ladeeda Farzana

Over the past six months, several misinformation campaigns have been initiated to discredit anti-CAA protests as they gained global attention and public support. Jamia Millia Islamia(JMI) University and Shaheen Bagh became centres of anti-CAA protests in the country, making them a top target of such campaigns.

Now, a social media post containing combined images of a topless woman(Image 1) and Muslim women interacting with All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party head, Asaduddin Owaisi(Image 2) has gone viral across different social media platforms.

Viral posts claim that one of the women (highlighted in red) speaking to Owaisi is the same person shown topless in the left side of the image.













Facebook user Sanjeev Tapasvi, shared the post with the text, "शाहीन बाग की दूसरी शेरनी सबीना बानो का नीला रंगीन चल चित्र मिला है..!!🤣 दोस्तो ईस शाहींन शेरनी को भी फेमश करो😂(Shaheen Bagh's lioness-Sabina Bano's blue picture has been discovered..!! Friends, please make this lioness famous)".









Keyword search led to several such posts on Twitter making similar claims.















Claim:

The semi-nude image is of anti-CAA protester.

Fact Check:

The claim is false

Unrelated image shared with a false claim to defame JMI University student Ladeeda Farzana.

Reverse image search led to many pornographic websites matching the topless woman from Image 1. Besides photographs, we also found matching video clips of the woman. We have decided not to share the link to the search results in the probability that the viral photo was leaked without the consent of the woman.









Similar searches on Image 2 allowed us to identify the women interacting with Owaisi as JMI students Ladeeda Farzana & Ayesha Renna. According to The NewsMinute report, the photograph is from an Anti-CAA event that took place in Hyderabad on 21 December, 2019.





Ladeeda Farzana, a BA Arabic student, became the face of JMI fraternity's protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, after a video of her shielding a fellow student from the police went viral.

How to rescue a victim during a #lynching incident.

Real life demo by women students of #Jamia



pic.twitter.com/cHavlAtxmH — Natasha Badhwar (@natashabadhwar) December 15, 2019

The Logical Indian reached out to Ladeeda Farzana over the viral post.



"The posts are neither shocking nor new. Anyone who criticizes or raises their voice against the Sangh Parivar is a target of such false campaigns. Recently, a fellow student of JMI, Safoora Zagar, was also targeted on similar lines. Such incidents only reinforce my resolve, I will continue to protest and seek justice. They can't silence me," Farzana said.

The topless woman's facial comparison with the student activist further confirmed that they are not the same person.



Therefore, given the evidence, it can be ascertained that unrelated image were shared with the false claim to defame JMI University student Ladeeda Farzana.

Same viral image was also fact-checked by Alt News.

