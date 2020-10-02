Fact Check: Viral Video Shared With Claim That BJP MP Harsh Vardhan Was Assaulted By Public

A video showing a mob beating a man as police try to rescue him from the crowd is being circulated. The video is being shared with the claim that the man being assaulted is BJP MP Harsh Vardhan.



"Take it, brothers, the work has started. The landlord serving shoes to BJP MP Harsh Vardhan (Translated from Punjabi)" reads the caption.





Claim:



Viral video shows BJP MP Harsh Vardhan beaten by a mob. Fact Check:

The claim is false. Visual cues from the video suggest it is from West Bengal (policemen wearing white uniforms). A keyword search led to an NDTV report published on October 20, 2016. The report had carried the viral video.





According to the report, Union Minister Babul Supriyo was hit on the chest with a large stone in West Bengal's Asansol, which was allegedly thrown by supporters of Trinamool leader.



Supriyo was visiting the BNR More area where he was hit after a senior local party leader Subrata Mishra was beaten up allegedly by Trinamool workers as members of the two parties clashed. Below is a video by news agency ANI, in which visuals from the viral video can be spotted from the 14 seconds timestamp onwards.

In another tweet by ANI, from October 19, photos from the incident show Mishra being heckled.

West Bengal: Ruckus during Union Minister Babul Supriyo's visit in Asansol pic.twitter.com/d6Z4N4SefR — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2016

Back In November 2016, the same clip was viral in the backdrop of Demonetisation with similar claims surrounding BJP MP Dr Harsh Vardhan. He had tweeted a clarification on the clip.

A video in my name is making rounds on whatsapp and other media.

It's misleading content being spread with malicious and mischievous intent. — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) November 27, 2016