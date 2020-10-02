Fact Check

Fact Check: Viral Video Shared With Claim That BJP MP Harsh Vardhan Was Assaulted By Public

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that a viral video shows BJP MP Harsh Vardhan beaten by a mob.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   2 Oct 2020 11:29 AM GMT
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
A video showing a mob beating a man as police try to rescue him from the crowd is being circulated. The video is being shared with the claim that the man being assaulted is BJP MP Harsh Vardhan.

"Take it, brothers, the work has started. The landlord serving shoes to BJP MP Harsh Vardhan (Translated from Punjabi)" reads the caption.


Claim:

Fact Check:

The claim is false. Visual cues from the video suggest it is from West Bengal (policemen wearing white uniforms). A keyword search led to an NDTV report published on October 20, 2016. The report had carried the viral video.


According to the report, Union Minister Babul Supriyo was hit on the chest with a large stone in West Bengal's Asansol, which was allegedly thrown by supporters of Trinamool leader.

Supriyo was visiting the BNR More area where he was hit after a senior local party leader Subrata Mishra was beaten up allegedly by Trinamool workers as members of the two parties clashed.

Below is a video by news agency ANI, in which visuals from the viral video can be spotted from the 14 seconds timestamp onwards.

In another tweet by ANI, from October 19, photos from the incident show Mishra being heckled.

Back In November 2016, the same clip was viral in the backdrop of Demonetisation with similar claims surrounding BJP MP Dr Harsh Vardhan. He had tweeted a clarification on the clip.

Therefore, an old video showing BJP Leader from West Bengal, Subrata Mishra is being falsely shared as a recent attack on Dr Harsh Vardhan.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Did Yogi Adityanath Say It Is His Job To Save Cows, Not Women?

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Aditi Chattopadhyay

Aditi Chattopadhyay

Fact Checker

Aditi, part of the fact checking team of The Logical Indian likes to read, write, cook and laugh, in short live life as it is supposed to be. What makes her fascinated is to discover the truth behind a story and more often than not, it is either fact or myth at the end.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Vijay S Hegde

Vijay S Hegde

Trainee Creative Producer

"I am a creative, artistic and ambitious designer, with a talent for thinking outside the box and coming up with innovative ideas and designs. I graduated with a 1st Class honors degree in Video Editing from MAYA ACADEMY OF ADVANCED CINEMATICS"

Next Story

