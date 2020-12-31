Fact Check

Fact Check: Video Of Communal Clashes In Mandsaur District Of Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral

A video of people holding saffron flags surrounding a mosque claiming to be from Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh has gone viral on social media.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   31 Dec 2020 11:46 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Fact Check: Video Of Communal Clashes In Mandsaur District Of Madhya Pradesh Goes Viral

A video of a crowd with saffron flags removing a green flag on the mosque and hoisting a saffron flag on it is shared on social media. The video is shared with the claim, "Hindutva Goons took down mosque flags in Mandsaur".


The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "In Dorana village of MP Mandsaur district, Hindutva Goons took down mosque flags, vandalized the mosque. No Hindutva will arrest under NSA or UAPA its Reserved for Muslims only."

The video is also viral on Facebook.


Claim:

Goons took down a mosque in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found a report by The Print published on December 30, 2020. The report shared the screenshot of the video that has gone viral on social media with the caption, "Screenshot from a video of an alleged attack Tuesday on a mosque in Mandsaur, MP." The report said that a group of people associated with the right-wing organisations held a rally in Madsaur to raise funds for the construction of Ayodhya Ram Temple. These people carrying saffron flags raised slogans and blocked a narrow lane near a local mosque, with some climbing on top of it. This led to communal clashes and later police intervened in the matter.


The Logical Indian contacted Police Control Room of Mandsaur who confirmed that vandalisation of property happened in Nayi Abadi area of Darona village in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.

We also spoke to the police officer investigating the matter who said, "Some goons climbed the mosque but police intervened and asked them to come down."

"There was no damage to the structure of the mosque though some houses were damaged, no one was injured," he added. He also said that five people associated with the matter have been arrested and the investigation is still on.

While the structure of the mosque was not vandalised, the report of the man climbing on top of the mosque was true.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Goons climbed up a mosque in Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  True
