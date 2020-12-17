Fact Check

Fact Check: Tweet From Parody Account Claiming Diljit Dosanjh Boycotted Jio Sim Card Goes Viral

A screenshot of a tweet from Diljit Dosanjh's parody account has gone viral with the false claim of him boycotting Jio sim card as Jio removed NDTV from the list of its advertisers.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   17 Dec 2020 1:58 PM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: Tweet From Parody Account Claiming Diljit Dosanjh Boycotted Jio Sim Card Goes Viral

Image Credit: Instagram

Screenshot of a tweet purportedly of Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh is being widely shared on social media.

The tweet says, "अंबानी ने JIO लिस्ट से NDTV को हटा दिया, तो मैंने भी Jio Sim को पोर्ट करवा लिया Airtel में 3 दिन में Airtel चलो हो जाएगी, क्यों सही किया ना! (Ambani removed NDTV from JIO lis. So I also got Jio Sim ported to Airtel in 3 days. Have I not done right?)."

Posted by Anis Shaikh on Thursday, 10 December 2020

Earlier, Dosanjh had come forward in solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi against the three central farm laws.

On December 5, 2020, he visited the protest site at Delhi-Haryana (Singhu) border. It is being speculated that the Centre has passed the new laws to support big corporations like Reliance Industries Limited and Adani enterprises. Thus, to show solidarity with the protesting farmers, many people are boycotting Jio sim cards, as Jio is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd.

The screenshot is viral on Facebook.


Claim:

Diljit Dosanjh tweeted about porting Jio Sim to Airtel as Jio removed NDTV from the list of its advertisers.

Fact Check:

Diljit Dosanjh has a verified Twitter account with a blue tick. The Logical Indian observed there was no blue tick on the Twitter handle @Diljitdosanjhj that had tweeted the claim. The Twitter handle is named, "Diljitdosan parody" and was created in September 2020.


The original Diljit Dosanjh's verified Twitter handle @DiljitDosanjh has over 4.6 million followers and was created in 2011.


Hence, many people are misidentifying a parody account as Diljit Dosanjh's original account.

We also received a screenshot of a Tweet from a similar parody account, 'Diljit Dosanjh Parody®' claiming Diljit Dosanjh never used Patanjali products. The Tweet said, "Maine Patanjali product kabhi istemal nahi kiye. Aapne?" (Which translates as "I never used Patanjali product. What about you?").


We searched and found there are many similar parody accounts of Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter.


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Viral Claim Of VM Singh Being Congress Leader, Holding Assets Worth Rs 631 Crore Is Misleading

Claim Review :  Diljit Dosanjh tweeted about porting Jio Sim to Airtel as Jio removed NDTV from the list of its advertisers.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian