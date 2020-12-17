Fact Check: Tweet From Parody Account Claiming Diljit Dosanjh Boycotted Jio Sim Card Goes Viral

Screenshot of a tweet purportedly of Punjabi singer and actor, Diljit Dosanjh is being widely shared on social media.

The tweet says, "अंबानी ने JIO लिस्ट से NDTV को हटा दिया, तो मैंने भी Jio Sim को पोर्ट करवा लिया Airtel में 3 दिन में Airtel चलो हो जाएगी, क्यों सही किया ना! (Ambani removed NDTV from JIO lis. So I also got Jio Sim ported to Airtel in 3 days. Have I not done right?)."

Earlier, Dosanjh had come forward in solidarity with the farmers protesting in Delhi against the three central farm laws.

On December 5, 2020, he visited the protest site at Delhi-Haryana (Singhu) border. It is being speculated that the Centre has passed the new laws to support big corporations like Reliance Industries Limited and Adani enterprises. Thus, to show solidarity with the protesting farmers, many people are boycotting Jio sim cards, as Jio is owned by Reliance Industries Ltd.

Claim:

Diljit Dosanjh tweeted about porting Jio Sim to Airtel as Jio removed NDTV from the list of its advertisers.

Fact Check:

Diljit Dosanjh has a verified Twitter account with a blue tick. The Logical Indian observed there was no blue tick on the Twitter handle @Diljitdosanjhj that had tweeted the claim. The Twitter handle is named, "Diljitdosan parody" and was created in September 2020.







The original Diljit Dosanjh's verified Twitter handle @DiljitDosanjh has over 4.6 million followers and was created in 2011.







Hence, many people are misidentifying a parody account as Diljit Dosanjh's original account.

We also received a screenshot of a Tweet from a similar parody account, 'Diljit Dosanjh Parody®' claiming Diljit Dosanjh never used Patanjali products. The Tweet said, "Maine Patanjali product kabhi istemal nahi kiye. Aapne?" (Which translates as "I never used Patanjali product. What about you?").







We searched and found there are many similar parody accounts of Diljit Dosanjh on Twitter.





