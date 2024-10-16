Fact Check: The Truth Behind Sunita Williams’ Alleged Return To Earth

A viral video claims to show astronaut Sunita Williams returning to Earth after a successful 127-day mission in space. This claim has gained traction on social media, with many users expressing excitement about her purported return.

The claim states that Sunita Williams has safely returned to Earth after a 127-day space expedition, as depicted in a recently shared video.

The video in question is actually from 2012, showing Williams giving a tour of the International Space Station (ISS) during her previous mission. As of now, she is still aboard the ISS and is expected to return in February 2025 due to delays with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The top sources confirming this fact include:

This fact check is classified as False Content since the information presented in the viral video is entirely misleading and unrelated to Williams' current situation.