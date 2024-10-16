Fact Check: The Truth Behind Sunita Williams’ Alleged Return To Earth
Writer: The Logical Indian Crew
We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.
India, 16 Oct 2024 11:25 AM GMT
Editor : The Logical Indian Team |
We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.
Despite a viral video suggesting otherwise, astronaut Sunita Williams has not returned to Earth and is still aboard the ISS, with her next mission scheduled for February 2025.
A viral video claims to show astronaut Sunita Williams returning to Earth after a successful 127-day mission in space. This claim has gained traction on social media, with many users expressing excitement about her purported return.
Claim
The claim states that Sunita Williams has safely returned to Earth after a 127-day space expedition, as depicted in a recently shared video.
Fact
The video in question is actually from 2012, showing Williams giving a tour of the International Space Station (ISS) during her previous mission. As of now, she is still aboard the ISS and is expected to return in February 2025 due to delays with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. The top sources confirming this fact include:
1. The Quint
2. Factly
3. Times of India
Conclusion
This fact check is classified as False Content since the information presented in the viral video is entirely misleading and unrelated to Williams' current situation.