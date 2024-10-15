Fact-Check: The Truth Behind Ratan Tata's Alleged Refusal To Sell Cars to Pakistan After 2008

The article addresses a viral claim (post 1, post 2) regarding Ratan Tata, suggesting that he refused to sell Tata Sumos to Pakistan after the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. This narrative has resurfaced multiple times, often used to portray Tata as a patriotic figure. The fact-check aims to clarify the veracity of this claim, given its implications on public perception.

Claim

The claim states that Ratan Tata did not sell Tata Sumos to Pakistan following the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks. This assertion is false.

Fact

The reality is that there is no credible evidence supporting the claim that Ratan Tata made such a refusal. Various news sources confirm that this narrative is a hoax. The top sources attributing this fact include:

1. Boom Live

2. Factly

3. The Quint

Conclusion

Fact Check: This fact-check falls under the category of False Content, as the information presented in the claim is entirely misleading and does not reflect reality.