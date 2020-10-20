Fact Check: Did Jama Masjid Imam Give Fatwa Against Tanishq Advertisement?

A post has gone viral on social media, according to which the Imam of Jama Masjid has given a Fatwa against Tanishq advertisement.



According to the post, Imam Ahmed Bukhari has said that he will take action against Tanishq because it shows Baby shower which is not a tradition of Muslims and hence Tanishq is distorting the culture and tradition of Islam.



Facebook user Amar Prasad shared the image with the caption, "All those Seculars/Librandus/Communists, who were full of praises for TanishqAd have suddenly shut their dirty traps and gone away in temporary hibernation till the time an issue of their choice comes up. Now that their Papa-in-Chief Jama Masjid Chief Maulana has issued a Fatwa against Tanishq, they have suspended their barking."







All those Seculars/Librandus/Communists, who were full of praises for #TanishqAd have suddenly shut their dirty traps... Posted by Amar Prasad on Sunday, 18 October 2020



Facebook user Utkarsh Bhalla also shared the same image.











The Logical Indian was not able to find any reports about the Fatwa by Imam Bukhari. However, while searching, found the social media handle of Deputy Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari.



Syed Shaban Bukhari posted his view on Tanishq ad on October 14 and praised their effort to spread love. The post said, "I find this ad extremely beautiful. The division is in the minds of few extremists. We as Muslim's have "REALLY" good Hindu friends and we all love each other and when you talk about safety, yes Hindu's are super safe in our houses. Tanishq Jewelry well done for spreading love."

I find this ad extremely beautiful. The division is in the minds of few extremists. We as #Muslim's have "REALLY" good Hindu friends and we all love each other and when you talk about safety, yes #Hindu's are super safe in our houses. @TanishqJewelry well done for spreading love. pic.twitter.com/qf8R62ZmSD — Syed Shaban Bukhari (@BukhariShaban) October 14, 2020









Alt News spoke to the Imam of Delhi about the same issue and he denied any Fatwa by Jama Masjid.



Thus, it can be concluded that Imam of Jama Masjid has not given any Fatwa against Tanishq ad and the viral content is false.

