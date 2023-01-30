No, Ranbir Kapoor Did Not Throw A Fan’s Phone After Being Annoyed; Video From Ad Promotion Shared With False Claim

A video of actor Ranbir Kapoor is going viral across social media, showing the Bramhastra star tossing a person’s phone while clicking a selfie with him. The video is viral with the claim that he threw a fan’s phone after seemingly losing his temper.

Claim:

The video shows Ranbir Kapoor waiting as a fan attempts to click a selfie with him. The fan attempts to click selfies, and Kapoor can be seen getting impatient as he waits around. Then the actor can be seen gesturing for the fan to hand him his phone and then tosses it. The video cuts abruptly.

The video has been shared with the claim, “Shocking 😱 Ranbir Kapoor THROWS Fan's Phone for annoying him for a Selfie.”





Whoa! A visibly angry #RanbirKapoor throws the phone of a fan who wanted to click a selfie.



Shivaaa tum thik to ho naa #Shivaaa? 👀 pic.twitter.com/BHBOWNcq9A — Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) January 27, 2023

Shocking 😱 Ranbir Kapoor THROWS Fan's Phone for annoying him for a Selfie.#RanbirKapoor pic.twitter.com/dPEymejxRv — $@M (@SAMTHEBESTEST_) January 27, 2023





Media outlets Free Press Journal, Mid Day, Bollywood Now, Times Now, NDTV, and OpIndia shared the same video with a similar claim.

An Angry Ranbir Kapoor Throws Fan's Phone As He Tries To Click Selfie - Watch.#TNShorts pic.twitter.com/H4hjPBegYW — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) January 27, 2023

















The claim is viral across Twitter and Facebook.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian fact check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is a part of Oppo advertisement.

We came across the same viral video uploaded by content creator Viral Bhayani and published on January 27, 2023. The video is captioned, “Celebrities should think twice before acting on impulse like Ranbir Kapoor did today.”

Celebrities should think twice before acting on impulse like #Ranbirkapoor did today. pic.twitter.com/lxrh0apfwj — Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani77) January 27, 2023

In reply to Bhayani, we found replies from Twitter users who pointed out that the video was part of a marketing campaign.

It was for an ad campaign. — Ravi Kapoor (@RaviKapoor) January 27, 2023

We also saw tweets by several persons who noted that the video was a promotional campaign.

A video is going viral in which #Ranbirkapoor throws a fan's mobile when he is taking a selfie,

Just to clear this out, this is an Ad shoot and going viral bcoz of the unique promotion campaign, so please don't spread unnecessary hate🙏 pic.twitter.com/Mnikfy2C2v — VR (@ranbirrkapoor28) January 27, 2023

We checked Viral Bhayani’s Instagram handle and found the same post uploaded on 28 January 2023. The video is captioned, “Shocking, Ranbir Kapoor throws away fan's phone !!”

On the same page, we found a longer version of the viral video uploaded on January 28, 2023. The video shows Kapoor tossing away the person’s phone. He then provides the person with a new phone. In the longer video, the phone can be clearly identified as Oppo Reno 8T, and a text appears on the video that reads ‘Oppo Reno 8T 5G’. The people in the background can repeatedly be heard exclaiming, ‘new phone’.

The caption of the longer video reads, “Ranbir hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new OPPOReno8T. The new OPPO RENO 8T strikes the perfect balance between immersive visuals and a relaxed grip for an all-around premium experience.”

The video is created in partnership with Viral Bhayani and the tech company Oppo. The viral video was uploaded on Twitter on January 29, 2023, on Twitter as well.

Just in case you’ve missed it, #RanbirKapoor hands a fan an upgrade of a lifetime with the new #OPPOReno8T 😉🔥



The new OPPO RENO 8T strikes the perfect balance between immersive visuals & a relaxed grip for an all-round premium experience ⚡️



Releasing Feb 3rd.#AStepAbove pic.twitter.com/8PBUZpZgrt — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) January 29, 2023

In 2019, we found that Oppo has roped in Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif, along with popular musician and rapper Badshah.



Conclusion:

We found that Ranbir Kapoor did not toss a fan’s phone out of anger. The actor was participating in an ad campaign for the launch leading up to the upcoming smartphone by Oppo. Hence, the viral claim is false.

