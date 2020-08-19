Fact Check: Did Putin's Daughter Die After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine?

Russia's Gamaleya National Research Centre in partnership with the Russian Defence Ministry registered the first COVID vaccine in the world on August 11.



While making the announcement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, "This morning, for the first time in the world, a vaccine against the new coronavirus was registered." He has assured of the efficacy of the vaccine by stating that one of his two daughters has received a shot of the vaccine and is stable. On August 15, a report by TorontoToday.net said that "Vladimir Putin's daughter DIES after the second dose of COVID vaccine" This news has been the rounds on social media ever since. "Vladimir Putin's daughter suffered unexpected side effects to the experimental Russian COVID vaccine and has passed away in Moscow. The Kremlin has yet to make a statement on her death. A source within Russia's inner circle stated that Putin's daughter – Katerina Tikhonova – suffered a rise in temperature shortly after her second injection, and then suffered a seizure. Doctors were not able to reverse the side-effects of the vaccine, and she was pronounced dead late yesterday evening," reads the report.





The claim has been shared extensively on Twitter.

Putin's daughter, Katerina, suffered a rise in temperature shortly after her second injection, and then suffered a seizure. Doctors were not able to reverse the side-effects of the vaccine & she was pronounced dead late yesterday. https://t.co/IJB4hU6eZz — Reap What We Sow (@WeReap) August 16, 2020

https://t.co/l1loGWZXPh



This link of Toronto today claims Putin's daughter is dead from Vaccine side effects !



Is it true? — Arun Singh (@Political_Singh) August 18, 2020



Vladimir Putin Daughter Death – Dead | Vladimir Putin Daughter Obituary | Cause of Death https://t.co/3258FQWXst — Death And Obituary (@AndObituary) August 16, 2020

Claim Vladimir Putin's daughter died after being administered the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Fact Check: The claim is false. No such official statement was issued by the Kremlin, the official residence of the Russian President. Vladimir Putin himself has also not made any such statement regarding his daughter. Further, the website which published this news was created in 2020. The article cites "a source within Russia's inner circle" as a basis for the information which if true would have made headlines across the globe. Further, the second source mentioned in the report is a Youtube video titled "Tarot Reading - Vladimir Putin's daughter dies from COVID vaccine" was uploaded on August 16. It has been taken down now. Below is a screenshot is taken from Snopes:





The disclaimer mentioned with the video clearly states that "Tarot Reading is subject to interpretation and should not be taken as absolute".

