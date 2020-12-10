Fact Check: Old Statement Of BJP Minister Sanjay Dhotre Shared As His Views On Farmers' Protest

Farmers are protesting in Delhi against the three farm laws for 14 consecutive days today. The farmers are protesting under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation.

Since the protest started, several fake reports are being circulated on social media.

A newspaper clip BJP leader and Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre's statement, "Let the farmers die if they want to die," has gone viral on social media.

This newspaper clip is being shared on social media with the claim that Dhotre made the remark in the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protest.

The clip is being shared on social media to malign the image of Central government and to purportedly portray their thoughts about the farmers and their protest. It is being shared with the caption, "किसानों के प्रति BJP नेताओं की सोच।। (Thoughts of BJP's leader about farmers)."

Fact Check: The Logical Indian found that several media outlets had published the controversial remark of Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre in 2014.

According to a Deccan Chronicle report published on December 29, 2014, Sanjay Dhotre, a Member of Parliament from Akola constituency made the statement in context with 12 farmers suicide in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.









A report by The Hindu also said that Dhotre stated, "If the farmers are incapable or cannot afford farming then they shall be let to die." A video of Dhotre's remark on farmers' suicide was also published by Times Now on its YouTube channel on December 30, 2014.