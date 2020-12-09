Fact Check: Old Statement Of BJP Minister Sanjay Dhotre Shared As His Views On Farmers' Protest

Farmers are protesting in Delhi against the three farm laws for 14 consecutive days today. The farmers are protesting under the banner of All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, a body with over 200 farmers organisation.

Since the protest started, several fake reports are being circulated on social media.

A newspaper clip BJP leader and Minister of State for Education, Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre's statement, "Let the farmers die if they want to die," has gone viral on social media.

This newspaper clip is being shared on social media with the claim that Dhotre made the remark in the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protest.

The clip is being shared on social media to malign the image of Central government and to purportedly portray their thoughts about the farmers and their protest. It is being shared with the caption, "किसानों के प्रति BJP नेताओं की सोच।। (Thoughts of BJP's leader about farmers)."

The post is widely shared on Twitter and Facebook.





BJP leader Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre said "let the farmers die" with respect to ongoing farmers' protest.

The Logical Indian found that several media outlets had published the controversial remark of Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre in 2014.



According to a Deccan Chronicle report published on December 29, 2014, Sanjay Dhotre, a Member of Parliament from Akola constituency made the statement in context with 12 farmers suicide in Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.





A report by The Hindu also said that Dhotre stated, "If the farmers are incapable or cannot afford farming then they shall be let to die." A video of Dhotre's remark on farmers' suicide was also published by Times Now on its YouTube channel on December 30, 2014.

Later Dhotre clarified that his statement was taken out of context. "What I meant was that the schemes that are proposed by us are not making the condition of farmers better, but making them worse. And I said that we should do nothing and if we leave the farmers on their own, they will be happy. And in anger, I said that if they are dying, then let them die. I did not mean it in an offensive manner but if some people find it offensive, then it's their negative thinking. The people who heard the whole speech did not have any problem with it, be it the journalists or the farmers," NDTV quoted Dhotre as saying.

Dhotre had made the statement during a conference held by an agricultural college in his constituency. "The debate on organic and Genetically Modified crop has been going on for decades, still few really know about it. If this is the situation of slightly privileged farmers, imagine the plight of poorer ones. I feel the policies are the biggest culprit; there have been times when I have spoken in despair. But let the farmers die if they must, those who wish to continue farming will do so anyway," Dhotre had said.



Hence, an old statement made by BJP leader Dhotre on farmers' suicide is getting viral with the false claim that the remark was made against ongoing farmers' protest.

