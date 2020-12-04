Fact Check: Old Image Shared With Claim Of 20,000 Nihang Sikhs To Participate In Ongoing Farmers Protest

Farmers from Punjab are protesting in Delhi against the three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament in September 2020. The protest is against certain provisions of the farm reforms that may deprive farmers of Minimum Support Price (MSP).



In context to the ongoing protest, a video of a procession of Nihang Sikhs has gone viral on social media with a false claim that these Sikhs are participating in ongoing farmers protest.

A Facebook page, '24 hours today news' shared with video with the caption, "आज पंजाब से 2000 हजार घोड़ो के साथ 20000 बीस हजार निहंग सिंह किसानों के समर्थन में दिल्ली रवाना वायरल वीडियो." (Translates in English as, "Today Nihang Sikh Kisan farmers will leave for Delhi along with 2000 horses and 20000 elephants to participate in the farmers protest.")

The video is shared on Facebook and Twitter.





Claim:

The video is of Nihang Sikhs participating in ongoing farmers protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search with the use of InVid tool and Yandex search engine. We found the video on a YouTube channel on November 16, 2020.

We also found the same video was published on Youtube Channel, with the caption, "Delhi Fateh Divas 2018 Budha Dal Nihang Singh." Delhi Fatah Diwas is celebrated every year to remark a historic event when the Sikh forces in 1783 conquered Lal (Red Fort). We compared, images and found both of them to be the same.









According to Boom report, the video is old. "The video is from 2018 when a nagarkeertan (procession) was taken out in Delhi on the occasion of Delhi Fateh Diwas. It has nothing to do with the ongoing farmers' protest. However, if the need arises, Nihang Sikhs might come in support of their farmer brethren," a Jathedar said,

While Nihang Sikhs from Punjab are joining farmers protest in Delhi but the video shared old and unrelated to farmers protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: The Viral Image Of Farmer Injured During Protest Is Not Of Captain PPS Dhillon (Retd.)