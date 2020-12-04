Fact Check

Fact Check: Old Image Shared With Claim Of 20,000 Nihang Sikhs To Participate In Ongoing Farmers Protest

An old video of a procession of Delhi Fateh Divas is viral on social media with a false claim of 20,000 Nihang Sikhs to participate in ongoing farmers protest.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   4 Dec 2020 10:37 AM GMT
Writer : Yusha Rahman | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Fact Check: Old Image Shared With Claim Of 20,000 Nihang Sikhs To Participate In Ongoing Farmers Protest

Farmers from Punjab are protesting in Delhi against the three Farm Bills passed by the Parliament in September 2020. The protest is against certain provisions of the farm reforms that may deprive farmers of Minimum Support Price (MSP).

In context to the ongoing protest, a video of a procession of Nihang Sikhs has gone viral on social media with a false claim that these Sikhs are participating in ongoing farmers protest.

A Facebook page, '24 hours today news' shared with video with the caption, "आज पंजाब से 2000 हजार घोड़ो के साथ 20000 बीस हजार निहंग सिंह किसानों के समर्थन में दिल्ली रवाना वायरल वीडियो." (Translates in English as, "Today Nihang Sikh Kisan farmers will leave for Delhi along with 2000 horses and 20000 elephants to participate in the farmers protest.")

The video is shared on Facebook and Twitter.


Claim:

The video is of Nihang Sikhs participating in ongoing farmers protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search with the use of InVid tool and Yandex search engine. We found the video on a YouTube channel on November 16, 2020.

We also found the same video was published on Youtube Channel, with the caption, "Delhi Fateh Divas 2018 Budha Dal Nihang Singh." Delhi Fatah Diwas is celebrated every year to remark a historic event when the Sikh forces in 1783 conquered Lal (Red Fort). We compared, images and found both of them to be the same.



According to Boom report, the video is old. "The video is from 2018 when a nagarkeertan (procession) was taken out in Delhi on the occasion of Delhi Fateh Diwas. It has nothing to do with the ongoing farmers' protest. However, if the need arises, Nihang Sikhs might come in support of their farmer brethren," a Jathedar said,

While Nihang Sikhs from Punjab are joining farmers protest in Delhi but the video shared old and unrelated to farmers protest.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: The Viral Image Of Farmer Injured During Protest Is Not Of Captain PPS Dhillon (Retd.)

Claim Review :  The video is of Nihang Sikhs participating in ongoing farmers protest.
Claimed By :  Unknown
Fact Check :  False
Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Yusha Rahman

Yusha Rahman

Fact-Checker

Yusha, an engineer turned journalist with a core interest in sensible journalism. Since the time she worked in an MNC, she saw how fake news was rife to malign images of communities, leaders, etc. This encouraged her to give up her career in MNC and passionately work towards curbing fake news and propaganda.

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor- Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

Rajath

Rajath

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian