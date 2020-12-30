Fact Check: Old Image Of Lakshman Rao Inamdar With PM Modi Shared With Fake Claim

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with a man who is purportedly Anna Hazare is being shared on social media. The image is shared in the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protest, claiming that Anna Hazare did not speak about the ongoing farmers' protest as he is a friend of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Facebook user, Ravindra Ravi Sen, shared the image with the caption, "बहुत पुराना याराना लगता है। शोके फिल्म का यह डायलाग आज सार्थक हो गया है। वास्तव में कांग्रेस सरकार के विरुद्ध जबरदस्त आन्दोलन करने वाले अब खामोश क्यों हैं यह बात अब सिध्द हो गयी है।" (Which translates in English as, "It seems like an old friendship. The dialogue of Sholay movie has come into reality now. In fact, now we can understand why those who were against Congress are silent now."

The picture has been shared on Facebook as well.







Claim:

The man in the viral image with PM Modi is Anna Hazare.

Fact Check:

A reverse image search of the picture led to an article in India Today on May 19, 2014. The image was captioned, "Modi (left) with Lakshman Rao Inamdar, shortly before the latter's death". The article spoke about the impact of Lakshman Rao Inamdar on PM Modi's life and who was a father figure to him.





Lakshman Rao Madhav Rao Inamdar, popularly known as Vakil Saheb, was one of the founding fathers of the RSS in Gujarat. He was the political mentor of Narendra Modi.

The same image was also published by Economic Times on September 22, 2017. Hence, the man in the viral image is Lakshman Rao Inamdar and not Anna Hazare.

According to a report of Hindustan Times published on December 28, 2020, Anna Hazare has threatened the Central government if farmers issues are not resolved by end of January 2021, then he would launch a hunger strike.

