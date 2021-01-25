Fact Check

Fact Check: No, Uttar Pradesh Government Will Not Shut Madrasas That Do Not Celebrate Republic Day

A facebook post speculating madrasas in Uttar Pradesh will be shut by the state government if not celebrates Republic Day goes viral on social media. The Logical Indian fact-check team debunks the claim.

Yusha Rahman (Fact-Checker) 
India   |   25 Jan 2021 10:20 AM GMT
Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Rajath
Image Credit: Zee News

A Facebook post speculating Uttar Pradesh government has forced madrasas of the state to hoist India's national flag and sing the national anthem on Republic Day has gone viral.

The viral post claims, "Madrasas which will not hoist India's national flag and not sing the national anthem on January 26, 2021, will be shut."

Posted by Hemendra Kumar on Saturday, 23 January 2021

The post is viral on Facebook and Twitter.



Claim:

Uttar Pradesh government will shut madrasas if they refrain from hoisting the national flag or sing the national anthem.

Fact Check:

On doing a keyword search on Google, The Logical Indian was not able to find any media reports that confirmed the viral claim.

However, we found that in 2017, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath asked madrasas in the state to hoist tricolour and sing 'Jan Gan Man' on August 15, and also make a video of the same, according to a report by Zee News, published on August 11, 2017.

India Today also published a report on January 10, 2016, that read: RSS-affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch advised madrasas across the nation to hoist the national flag and sing the national song as a part of Republic Day celebration.

Mrityunjay Kumar, Media Advisor of Uttar Pradesh government, has refuted the viral claim.

AK Tiwari, Senior Assistant of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board, who denied the viral claim. "While all the madrasas hoist the flag and sing the national anthem with their own will on Republic day to celebrate it, there is no fact in the viral claim that Uttar Pradesh government has warned madrasas against not celebrating the Republic Day," Tiwari told The Logical Indian.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Uttar Pradesh government has mandated hoisting of the national flag and singing the national anthem in madrasas of the state.
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
