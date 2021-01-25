Fact Check: No, Uttar Pradesh Government Will Not Shut Madrasas That Do Not Celebrate Republic Day

A Facebook post speculating Uttar Pradesh government has forced madrasas of the state to hoist India's national flag and sing the national anthem on Republic Day has gone viral.

The viral post claims, "Madrasas which will not hoist India's national flag and not sing the national anthem on January 26, 2021, will be shut."

Claim:

Uttar Pradesh government will shut madrasas if they refrain from hoisting the national flag or sing the national anthem.

Fact Check:

On doing a keyword search on Google, The Logical Indian was not able to find any media reports that confirmed the viral claim.

However, we found that in 2017, Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath asked madrasas in the state to hoist tricolour and sing 'Jan Gan Man' on August 15, and also make a video of the same, according to a report by Zee News, published on August 11, 2017.



India Today also published a report on January 10, 2016, that read: RSS-affiliate Muslim Rashtriya Manch advised madrasas across the nation to hoist the national flag and sing the national song as a part of Republic Day celebration.

Mrityunjay Kumar, Media Advisor of Uttar Pradesh government, has refuted the viral claim.

AK Tiwari, Senior Assistant of Uttar Pradesh Madarsa Board, who denied the viral claim. "While all the madrasas hoist the flag and sing the national anthem with their own will on Republic day to celebrate it, there is no fact in the viral claim that Uttar Pradesh government has warned madrasas against not celebrating the Republic Day," Tiwari told The Logical Indian.



