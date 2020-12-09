Fact Check: No, Sikhs Did Not Raise Pro-Pakistan, Pro-Khalistan Slogans At Farmers' Protest In Delhi

A video of a group of boys are raising pro-Pakistan, pro-Khalistani slogans, "Kashmir Banega Pakistan, Punjab Banega Khalistan (Kashmir will become Pakistan, Punjab will become Khalistan)," is being shared on social media.

The video is being shared by many BJP supporters in context with the ongoing farmers' protest, with the caption, "अगर आप भी चाहते है कि इनके ऊपर देशद्रोह का मुकदमा दर्ज हो तो ज्यादा से ज्यादा वायरल करें, देश को एक साजिश करके तोड़ने की कोशिश की जा रही है जो कभी कामयाब नहीं होगी। (If you also want a case of sedition to be filed against them, then make this video viral. An attempt is being made to part the country with a conspiracy which will never succeed)"



The video comes at a time when farmer unions have been protesting against the three laws in Delhi. The video is shared on Facebook to portray that the farmers' protest in just a veil to hide the ulterior motive of creating ruckus in the nation and demand of a separate nation, Khalistan, for Sikhs.







The Logical Indian also received the video on its Whatsapp.

Claim:

The video of youth raising pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan slogans are of the ongoing farmers' protest.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian found a video published on Daily Motion by a channel Vidz Motion, that was posted five years ago.

A Deccan Chronicle report published on October 19, 2015, has a mention of Sikhs raising pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan slogans in Kashmir's Baramulla district. The slogans were raised by Sikhs as a part of a protest against desecration of their holy book in Punjab.





The video was also published by a YouTube channel, The Kashmir Pulse, on October 18, 2015.

Thus, it can be concluded that the video is old and shared with a false claim of Sikh youth raising pro-Pakistan, pro-Khalistan at the farmers' protest site.

