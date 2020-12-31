Fact Check: No, Microsoft Has Not Acquired Sony

A post claiming Microsoft has acquired Sony with all its divisions including PlayStation at the cost of $130 billion dollars is being shared on social media.



A Twitter handle, iamAB posted the claim, "So Microsoft acquired SONY. Xbox and PlayStation now Bhai Bhai."

Twitter handle India Equity Research shared a link with the caption, "WOW!! Microsoft acquires Sony with all its divisions, including PlayStation."

Twitter is flooded with the claim of Microsoft acquiring Sony.

News and entertainment website E24News also shared the news Microsoft acquires Sony with all its divisions, including PlayStation.





Claim:



Microsoft has acquired Sony with all its divisions, including PlayStation.

Fact Check:

No major media houses had covered any news about the acquisition of Sony by Microsoft. Such a big level of acquisition always have multiple media coverages.

We were also not able to find any official statement regarding the acquisition on either social media handle or website of Sony or Microsoft.

The story was first published by a Spanish website Microsofter on December 28, 2020. In the last line of the article, it was written in Spanish, "¡Feliz Día de los Inocentes! (Happy Day of the Innocents)." The last line of the story mentioned, "Happy April Fools Day!"

In Spain, Mexico, Venezuela, and other Latin American countries people celebrate Day of the Holy Innocents, similar to April Fools day. On this day people play pranks on each other. Many media houses also mark the day by publishing "news" stories based in humour rather than fact, according to a website ThoughtCo.

Hence, the news of Microsoft acquiring Sony is a prank.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Content From Satirical Site Goes Viral As Pope Francis's Statement On COVID Vaccine