Fact Check: Is This Viral Video of A Hindu Woman Confronting A Muslim Man Real?

A video has gone viral, depicting a shirtless man flexing his muscles in front of a woman, who then appears to retaliate by slapping him. The video has been widely circulated with claims that it shows a Hindu woman confronting a Muslim man for harassment. This narrative has sparked significant discussion on social media, prompting a fact-check to clarify the situation.

Claim

The claim made in the story is that the viral video shows a Hindu woman thrashing a Muslim man for harassing her. This assertion is presented as a real incident of communal confrontation.

Fact

The investigation reveals that the video is staged and does not depict an actual incident of harassment. The woman in the video, identified as Tamanna Kohli, confirmed that it was scripted for entertainment purposes and had no genuine Hindu-Muslim context. Multiple sources corroborate this finding:

1. India Today: Identified the video as staged and confirmed its scripted nature.

3. The Quint: Supported the claim that the video was scripted and misrepresented online.

Conclusion

This fact-check falls under the category of False Content, as the information presented in the viral claim is wholly false and misleading regarding the nature of the video.