image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
Bharat JaanoClimateConscious ConsumerFaktHealth
Made My DayNation BuildersPro Planet PeopleThe Logical IndianUnworthy
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fact Check: Is This Viral Video of A Hindu Woman Confronting A Muslim Man Real?
Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fact Check: Is This Viral Video of A Hindu Woman Confronting A Muslim Man Real?

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

India,  20 Oct 2024 3:31 AM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

This fact check uncovers the truth behind a viral video misrepresented as a confrontation between a Hindu woman and a Muslim man, revealing it to be staged for entertainment purposes.

A video has gone viral, depicting a shirtless man flexing his muscles in front of a woman, who then appears to retaliate by slapping him. The video has been widely circulated with claims that it shows a Hindu woman confronting a Muslim man for harassment. This narrative has sparked significant discussion on social media, prompting a fact-check to clarify the situation.

Claim

The claim made in the story is that the viral video shows a Hindu woman thrashing a Muslim man for harassing her. This assertion is presented as a real incident of communal confrontation.

Fact

The investigation reveals that the video is staged and does not depict an actual incident of harassment. The woman in the video, identified as Tamanna Kohli, confirmed that it was scripted for entertainment purposes and had no genuine Hindu-Muslim context. Multiple sources corroborate this finding:

1. India Today: Identified the video as staged and confirmed its scripted nature.

3. The Quint: Supported the claim that the video was scripted and misrepresented online.

Conclusion

This fact-check falls under the category of False Content, as the information presented in the viral claim is wholly false and misleading regarding the nature of the video.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
fact check
viral video
Hindu woman Muslim man
misinformation
staged video
social media claims

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick