Fact Check: Viral Video of Cleric Misidentified as UAE Prince Discussing Kashmir

The fact-check article addresses a viral claim regarding Imam Mohammad Tawhidi purportedly receiving support from a UAE prince. This claim gained traction on social media, leading to widespread discussions and misinformation about the nature of the relationship between the Imam and the UAE royal family. The article aims to clarify the facts surrounding this claim.

Claim

The claim states that Imam Mohammad Tawhidi has been endorsed or supported by a prince from the UAE. This assertion is false, as it misrepresents the relationship and support attributed to the Imam.

Fact

Investigations reveal that there is no credible evidence supporting the claim that Imam Tawhidi has received any formal endorsement or support from a UAE prince. Reports indicate that this narrative is a fabrication, likely stemming from misunderstandings or misrepresentations in social media posts. The top three sources confirming this fact include:

1. Boom Live

2. Factly



Conclusion

This fact-check falls under the category of False Content, as the information presented in the original claim is entirely misleading and lacks any factual basis.