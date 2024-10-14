image All section
Fact-Check: India’s Veto Power At The UN Is Not A Reality

Image Credit: India Today

Fact Check
Fact-Check: India’s Veto Power At The UN Is Not A Reality

India,  14 Oct 2024 7:02 AM GMT  | Updated 14 Oct 2024 7:19 AM GMT

India's bid for a permanent seat in the UNSC is making waves, but is it true? Check out our fact-check to find out!

Recently, a video circulated on social media claiming that India has secured a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) along with veto power. This claim gained traction following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address at the 79th United Nations General Assembly, where he discussed global reforms. The viral video suggested that global leaders, including China, had endorsed this supposed development.


Claim

The claim states that India has been granted permanent membership in the UNSC and now possesses veto power, which is currently exclusive to five countries: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. This assertion is false.

Fact

Multiple credible sources confirm that India has not received veto power or permanent membership in the UNSC. The official United Nations website and various fact-checking organizations have reported that only the five aforementioned countries hold veto power. While nations like the USA, UK, and France have expressed support for India's bid for a permanent seat, no formal decision has been made.

The top three sources attributing this fact include:

1. The Quint

2. India TV

3. Newschecker

Conclusion

Fact Check: This fact-check falls under the category of False Content, as the information presented in the viral claim is entirely misleading and lacks factual basis.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@5w1h.media

India UNSC membership
UN Security Council veto power
fact-check India UN
India permanent member UN

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

