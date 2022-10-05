Video Of A Protest Over Death Of Masha Amini In Iran Viral As Hindu-Muslim Clash

A video of a protest is going viral on social media claiming that Hindu and Muslim communities indulged in a communal scuffle over a cricket match. In the viral video, several people can be seen fighting in the middle of the road. A few days back, there were multiple reports of Hindu-Muslim clashes in the United Kingdom's Leicester. The Indian High Commission in London has sought immediate action against the people involved in the violence.

A Facebook user shared this video and wrote, "Multiculturalism at its finest. Muslim vs Hindu battle each other, and police, in London over a cricket match played thousands of miles away. Brits speaking out against the constant violence on their streets are being labelled Far-Right Extremists…MSM at it's finest also".





Viral video shows a communal scuffle between Hindu and Muslim communities over a cricket match.

The Logical Indian fact-check team verified the viral claim and found it misleading. The viral video is from protests in London after the rigorous morality police in Iran allegedly beat an Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, 22, for wearing an "immodest dress", which led to her death.



On observing the video carefully, we found protesters carrying the Iranian flag, which reads, 'Freedom for Iran'.

We did a reverse image search on one of the video's keyframes and found the same video on a YouTube channel of Daily Mail dated 26 September 2022, in which similar footage can be seen. The title of the video reads, "Iran protests turn violet in London: Riot police deployed, following the death of Mahsa Amini." According to it, Riot police were deployed as clashes erupted at anti-hijab protests in London. Members of a religious procession appeared to tussle with those protesting against the Ayatollah regime while others attempted to breach the walls of the Iranian Embassy." At 50 seconds of timestamp, one can see footage as seen in the viral video.

We also found a tweet by GB News dated September 27 with the same video. In the tweet, it was said that the video shows a protest in London against the Iranian government. We looked for related keywords on Twitter and found a news bulletin from UK-based GB News that was posted on September 27, 2022.

The video's caption reads, "'With the likelihood of more protests in the days ahead, police will have additional resources on duty to deal with any further outbreak of disorder. Mark White reports on the Iranian Protests, as five police officers are injured and 12 people arrested in London".

'With the likelihood of more protests in the days ahead, police will have additional resources on duty to deal with any further outbreak of disorder.'



Mark White reports on the Iranian Protests, as five police officers are injured and 12 people arrested in London. pic.twitter.com/FDGSP0l1Uc — GB News (@GBNEWS) September 26, 2022

Mahsa Amini (22) was detained by the "morality police" in Iran's capital Tehran for violating the law relating to wearing the hijab. On 16 September, Mahsa Amini died allegedly in police custody. Her death has led to a wave of anti-hijab protests across Iran.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is of an Iranian protest over the death of Mahsa Amini. There is no angle of a Hindu-Muslim clash. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.



