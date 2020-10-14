Even After ED Clarification Of No Link Between PFI & Bhim Army, Rumor Mongering Still On

The social media is brimming with the claims that PFI (Popular Front of India) funded Bhim Army to instigate caste-based protest in Uttar Pradesh. UP Additional Director General of Police (Law & order) Prashant Kumar on October 5 gave a statement that an international plotting was done to malign the image of state's CM Yogi Adityanath.

Many right-wing social media handles shared the claims that the Bhim Army protested in Hathras case as they were funded by PFI, a Muslim extremist organisation infamous for its anti-national and anti-social activities.

A Twitter user Eagle Eye shared the post, "PFI links to the radical Bhim Army (which claims to be a Dalit organisation) have also been unearthed in the Hathras case. The same pattern of coordination between all anti-Hindu forces was observed during the anti-CAA riots."





Another Twitter handle Dinesh Prasad Saxena claims, "Moment 100 Crores arrived from Terror Fund Raisers abroad through PFI 2 ignite Riots in Hathras UP 2 damage Yogi BJP, all Vultures of Congress SP TMC CPI Bhim Army landed in Hathras 2get and give their share in Riots Arson and Killings. But Yogi Police foiled nefarious designs. Crush Conspirators."

A similar claim was made by another Twitter handle Krutika Varu. The tweet said, "ED: 100 Crore International funding to destabilise UP over #HatrasCase. Around 50 crores came from Mauritius. Every International conspiracy against India is against BJP & you will find Congress, AAP, Bhim Army, PFI involved. Same happened during Anti CAA violence."



The Times of India also made a similar claim on October 8 report in which they said, "Rs 100 crore in hawala money was being routed to Uttar Pradesh to trigger caste and communal violence in Uttar Pradesh in the name of seeking justice for the Hathras girl". Times of India report was based on ED sources.

News18 also claimed that Rs 50 crore fund was sent from Mauritius in Hathras case.

Many television media also showed that international funding was received by the opposition to instigate the caste violence in UP after the Hathras rape.

Bhim Army was given Rs 100 crore by Popular Front of India (PFI) to ignite riots in Hathras to tarnish the image of Yogi Adityanath.

On October 9, 2020, India Today reported that Enforcement Directorate (ED) has clarified that no link was found between the PFI and Bhim Army. They also rubbished the talk of Rs 100 crore being funded to instigate violence in Hathras gang rape case.

ED's statement came after UP police had lodged FIR against Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad and others after their journey to Hathras to meet the family of the Dalit gang-rape victim who succumbed to injuries inflicted on her by the upper caste Thakurs.

ED is a government organisation that searches, seizes, arrests, or take actions against those involved in the violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act and Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad after ED clarification has said that the party will file a defamation suit of Rs 100 crore against News18 India and Zee News. The party has already sent notices to them.

