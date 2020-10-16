Fact Check: Old Video Shared With Claim Of Recent Floods In Hyderabad

Many Twitter users are sharing a video in which people are being washed away by floodwater and it is being claimed that the video is of the recent flood in Hyderabad. The photo is being shared in the backdrop of the recent flood that hit Telangana in which 50 people have died.



A Twitter handle Dinesh Vaswani shared the video with the caption, "Pinkies be like: These visuals are proof enough that Kaleswaram project is a MEGHA success. Now vote for us or you'll loose such privileges."

Pinkies be like: These visuals are proof enough that #Kaleswaram project is a MEGHA success. Now vote for us or you'll loose such privileges. #HyderabadRains #TelanganaRains #GHMCelections2020 #TRSFailedTelangana pic.twitter.com/EfXUcm3agX — Dinesh Vaswani (@dmostvalued) October 13, 2020

Another Twitter handle Pro NAmo also shared the same video, with the caption, "Its painful to see what few days of rain can do to the city .. illegal encroachments, poor infrastructure, pathetic drainage system is making the city sink.Worst we have all sorts of schemes from Govt to regularise illegal work.. guess money matters most!".

#HyderabadRains



Its painful to see what few days of rain can do to the city .. illegal encroachments, poor infrastructure, pathetic drainage system is making the city sink.



Worst we have all sorts of schemes from Govt to regularise illegal work.. guess money matters most ! pic.twitter.com/6aMtKizNcr — ProNaMo (@ProNaMoSeva) October 13, 2020









Claim:



Video shared with the claim that Osman Gunj area in Old Hyderabad is submerged in water and people are being washed away in flood.

Fact Check:



On googling keywords 'Osman Gunj flood', we came across a video which was published on 'News 18 Telugu' on September 26, 2019.





The caption said, " Several vehicles were washed away in the floods at Mozam Zahi Market in Osman Gunj area. It is noteworthy that along with them several people were also washed away."



Thus, based on the above evidence, the conclusion is that the video is of Hyderabad flood but of last year.

