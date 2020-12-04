Fact Check: Edited Image Of Sikh Protester Shared As Muslim Disguised As Farmers In Delhi

Many right-wing ideologues are sharing an image of a man to portray that Muslims masqueraded as Sikh and protested. The image is being shared in the backdrop of ongoing farmers' protest in Delhi against the three farm reforms.

Since then bills got President Ram Nath Kovind's nod on September 28, many farmers have been agitating against the government's Capitalists approach against farmers. These farmers marched to Delhi from Punjab on November 26 and have since then been protesting in the National Capital demanding revocation of the Acts.

The image is shared on Facebook with the caption, "इन सरदार जी की मूछें कहाँ गईं ?" (Translates in English as, "Where is the moustache of this person?")

Many Twitter users also shared the image.





Claim:

The man in the viral image does not have a moustache.

Fact Check:

A video was published by a Facebook page Hindustan LIVE Farhan Yahiya﻿ on November 29, 2020. At around 2:50 minutes, one can see the man viral in the photo. In this image, the man can be seen having a moustache.





At around 7:29 minutes the same man can be seen again. We took the screenshot and compared to see that even the pose was the same but the moustache in the viral video was blurred to show that the person had shaved his moustache.







Both the screenshots are of the same video taken on November 29 and is of Nirankari Maidan located in Burari Delhi. The video was shared on Facebook page Live Hindustan with the caption, "आधी रात में सिंघु बॉर्डर से बुराड़ी के निरंकारी मैदान में आंदोलनकारी किसानों के लिए खाना पानी लेकर बड़ी तादाद में आगे आए मुसलमान लेकिन सिखों ने उड़ा दीं #Modi और #Kejriwal की बुरी तरह धज्जियाँ. (A large number of Muslims came forward with food and water for the farmers protesting from the Singhu border to Burarii in the middle of the night, but the Sikhs have disturbed the sleep of Modi and Kejriwal)."

In the video, one can clearly see that the man had the moustache which was blurred in a viral image.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Old Image Shared With Claim Of 20,000 Nihang Sikhs To Participate In Ongoing Farmers Protest