image All section
image Close
Explore Categories
Bharat JaanoClimateConscious ConsumerFaktHealth
Made My DayNation BuildersPro Planet PeopleThe Logical IndianUnworthy
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Fact Check: Did Vivek Oberoi Really Praise Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi?
Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Fact Check: Did Vivek Oberoi Really Praise Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi?

The Logical Indian Crew

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

India,  20 Oct 2024 3:33 AM GMT

Editor : The Logical Indian Team | 

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

The Logical Indian Team

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Team

Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

See article by The Logical Indian Crew

Amidst swirling rumors, we investigate a viral video claiming Vivek Oberoi praised gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, revealing the truth behind this misleading narrative.

A viral video recently circulated online, featuring actor Vivek Oberoi and others allegedly praising gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The video gained traction on social media, suggesting a connection between the actors and the criminal underworld, particularly in light of ongoing tensions related to Bollywood and organized crime.

Claim

The claim asserts that Vivek Oberoi and other celebrities publicly praised Lawrence Bishnoi, implying an endorsement or support for his actions. This assertion is false.

Fact

Investigations revealed that the video was misleadingly edited. The individuals in the video were not endorsing Bishnoi but were discussing unrelated topics. Top sources confirming this fact include:

1. Boom Live

2. India Today

Conclusion

This fact-check falls under the category of False Content, as the claim is entirely misleading and lacks factual basis.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : The Logical Indian Crew
,
Editor : The Logical Indian Team
,
Creatives : The Logical Indian Crew
Vivek Oberoi
Lawrence Bishnoi
fact check
viral video
Bollywood rumors
misinformation
social media claims

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2024 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
sidekick