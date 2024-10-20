Fact Check: Did Vivek Oberoi Really Praise Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi?

A viral video recently circulated online, featuring actor Vivek Oberoi and others allegedly praising gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The video gained traction on social media, suggesting a connection between the actors and the criminal underworld, particularly in light of ongoing tensions related to Bollywood and organized crime.

Claim

The claim asserts that Vivek Oberoi and other celebrities publicly praised Lawrence Bishnoi, implying an endorsement or support for his actions. This assertion is false.

Fact

Investigations revealed that the video was misleadingly edited. The individuals in the video were not endorsing Bishnoi but were discussing unrelated topics. Top sources confirming this fact include:

1. Boom Live

2. India Today

Conclusion

This fact-check falls under the category of False Content, as the claim is entirely misleading and lacks factual basis.