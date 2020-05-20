Fact Check: Did SP Leader Abu Azmi's Supporters Chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' At Mumbai Railway Station?

A video which claims to show Samajwadi Party (SP) workers and supporters chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' on a Mumbai railway platform, has gone viral on social media platforms. The 12-second TikTok video shows Maharashtra MLA & SP state President, Abu Asim Azmi, on a railway platform, with supporters chanting around him.

Claim:

Supporters of SP leader chanted Abu Azmi chanted 'Pakistan Zindabad' at Mumbai Railway Station. Fact Check: The claim is false. The supporters of SP leader Abu Azmi did not chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'. Examining the watermark in the video led to the original clip, uploaded on May 15, by a TikTok user named Jabir Khan.





By slowing down the original video using VLC Media Player and listening to the audio carefully. The supporters can be heard singing:



"Abu Azmi Zindabad Abu Azmi Zindabad Abu Azmi Zindabad Mumbai police Zindabad Mumbai police Zindabad Mumbai police Zindabad Sajid Bhai Zindabad Sajid Bhai Zindabad" Contrary to the claims, "Pakistan Zindabad" can't be heard anywhere in the video. On May 17, in a tweet, Azmi dismissed the claim that "Pakistan Zindabad" had been chanted by his supporters and called on the Mumbai Police to take stern action against those sharing the video with 'false' claims.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team directly contacted MLA Azmi over the incident. We were told by his secretary to regard the above tweet as an official statement.

According to a BoomLive report, a video shot from another angle also showed that supporters were chanting 'Sajid Bhai Zindabad' and not 'Pakistan Zindabad'.

