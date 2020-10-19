Fact Check: Can Multivitamins, Zinc And Vitamin C Cure Or Prevent Coronavirus?

A message is being shared on social media where it is being said that government should distribute multivitamins, vitamin c and zinc tablets to the common people as it will cure people of coronavirus and to those people who don't have the disease, they will get immune to the disease.

According to the claim, anyone who is suffering from coronavirus will recover with the above medicines and the one who is not infected will get immune towards the virus.

The claim has been shared by Twitter handle Om Prakash Pandey.





Claim:

Multivitamins, zinc and vitamin C can cure or prevent coronavirus.

Fact Check:

Searching with the keyword "multivitamin cure coronavirus", The Logical Indian found a health website Apollo 24/7. According to this website, there is no evidence that multivitamins, zinc etc. can cure or prevent coronavirus, rather these elements can only be used as immunity boosters.

A research article published on NCBI.gov website speculates that zinc can be used for preventing coronavirus due to its antiviral effects. But no evidence was found regarding the same.

'Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) advice for the public: Mythbusters', a page present on the website of the World Health Organization (WHO) also advises that multivitamins and zinc can't be used as a cure or prevention for coronavirus.





Thus, based on the evidence we can conclude that coronavirus can not be treated or prevented from multivitamins. Though it is advisable to use them to boost ones immunity.

