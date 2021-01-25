Fact Check: Clip Of Mamata Banerjee's 2018 Video Shared To Portray Her As Muslim Appeaser

A video of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reciting Islamic prayer has gone viral on social media. The video is being shared to show her as a Muslim appeaser. This comes in the backdrop of a recent event where Mamata Banerjee refused to speak as the crowd welcomed her with the 'Jai Shri Ram' slogan.

On January 23, 2021, Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to speak at Victoria Memorial, Kolkata at an event organised to celebrate Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary. But she refused to speak as the people started chanting, 'Jai Shri Ram' in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Hence, many right-wing ideologues started sharing the video of Mamata Banerjee to portray her as Hinduphobic. The video is shared with the caption, "If CM Mamata Banerjee can recite an Islamic prayer at a West Bengal government event, why does she have a problem being greeted with Jai Shree Ram? Appeasement? She disgraced Bengal and insulted Netaji's legacy by her conduct at the event to commemorate Netaji's anniversary."

The video went viral on Facebook.





Many Twitter users are also sharing the video including the official Twitter handle of West Bengal BJP.



Priti Gandhi, National Social media in-charge of BJP Mahila Morcha, also shared the same video with caption, "Full respect & dignity for Islamic chants but @MamataOfficial feels insulted & loses her temper when she hears 'Jai Shree Ram'. Why???."

Full respect & dignity for Islamic chants but @MamataOfficial feels insulted & loses her temper when she hears 'Jai Shree Ram'. Why??? pic.twitter.com/hCbWUr8bnk — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) January 24, 2021

Manoj Kotak, Member of Parliament from Mumbai North East, also shared the post with the caption, "Didi @MamataOfficial is proudly reciting this after reciting of which, the world was shaken innumerable times. But didi gets scared from Jai Shri Ram, a mantra which was chanted by Ram bhakt Hanuman even when he facilitated "Sanjeevani". Selective secularism na cholbe Didi!"

Times Now also shared the video quoting tweets by BJP. While they mentioned that the video was old but did not provide the entire context of the video.



Claim:

Mamata Banerjee refused to speak at Netaji event because she is against recitation of Hindu verses.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search and found the longer version of the same video was uploaded on the YouTube channel of All India Trinamool Congress on January 2, 2018. The video was uploaded on the channel with title, "Bengal CM inaugurates Mati Utsav', 2018 in Mati Tirtha-Krishi Katha, Purba Burdwan".

In the original video, one can see that Mamata Benerjee not only recited Islamic verses but have also chanted Shloka of Goddess Durga.

In the original video at around 21:30 timestamp, Mamata Banerjee can be heard saying, "This is the new year, so I look at the combination of all cultures and say, Maa Go, keep everyone well. Pray for everyone's prosperity." In the same video at the timestamp of 21: 33 Mamata Banerjee also recites Shloka of Goddess Durga. Then she says, "Insha Allah, Allah keep every one prosperous. Lailahaillallah Muhammadarrasulullah. Allah keeps everyone healthy." She further said," I pray to God, may God bless all. I say every one to pray. I say Wahe Guruji Da Khalsa, Wahe Guruji Di Fateh. Keep everyone in good health Guru Nanak. Everyone lives in harmony."

Based on the original video we were able to conclude that she was speaking about the communal harmony and spoke about the four major religion of India. But the original video was clipped to show only that part where she recited Islamic verses.

The Logical Indian contacted Dr Shashi Panja, TMC spokesperson, who said she is aware of the viral video. She said, "BJP IT cell has clipped the video to just show that part where Mamata Banerjee recited Islamic verses, While in the same event she also recited Hindu verses. The video is clipped to show that Mamata Didi is doing appeasement politics while in reality, through the event she was seeking the prosperity of all religion and caste to symbolize communal harmony."

