Viral Video Of Boy Performing Namaz In Middle Of Road Is Not From Pakistan Contrary To Claims

A video showing a young boy doing namaz on the road is being circulated with the claim that it was filmed in Pakistan. Canadian columnist and social media personality Tarek Fatah along with several netizens, shared the video with this claim.

The video shows a boy who is performing namaz on the road after laying down a green prayer mat. The boy offers namaz as vehicles stop at the signal and as people look on. A traffic police officer looks on to the child as he performs namaz. After the boy completes his prayers, the vehicles start to move.



Tarek Fatah shared the video with the caption, “How does one country produce so many rectums? How does Pakistan do it?”

The video was shared by other users with similar claims.

1. The Delivery Executive:

A food delivery executive can be seen in the background with a bike. The box and the executive’s uniform have the orange colour theme. A reverse image search of this frame of the video led us to an image of a delivery person on a bike wearing the same type of uniform.

On Alamy, we came across an image captioned, “Motoboy of Talabat Food Delivery App in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Middle East.”

Image Comparission

Taking a cue from this, we searched for more images of delivery executives of Talabat. Talabat is an online food ordering and delivery company founded in Kuwait in 2004. As of April 2021, Talabat has operations in Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Oman, Qatar, Egypt, and Iraq.

2. The Security Officer:

After looking closely at the uniform of the man that was guarding the praying boy, we saw a badge on his arm and “Security” written on the back of his shirt. Along with this, some more text was inscribed on the back of the shirt in Arabic, which roughly translates to “Guard”.





Taking a cue from the Arabic text, we searched for security services in Dubai, leading us to a result on Glassdoor. The security guard seen in the Glassdoor listing works for Arzan Security which as per a report by Ejadah, is a leading smart guarding company in Dubai, managing some of the UAE’s most renowned landmarks.

In a video shared on the website, we noticed the uniform of the security guard which matches the uniform of the guard seen in the video.





In another video uploaded on YouTube, which is an interview of a security guard working for the Arkan security firm, the same uniform is seen.

3. License Plates of Vehicles:

In the video, the vehicles have licence plates with five-digit numbers. We then searched for the vehicle registration plates from UAE and noticed that the number plates from Dubai was similar to the one in the viral video.

We looked for different kinds of vehicle registration plates in Pakistan but did not find any with five digits. We found that the number plates of the vehicle from Dubai was similar to the one in the viral video.

Image Comparission









4. User who uploaded video is resident of Dubai:

A watermark on the video says that the video was first uploaded on TikTok by a user @ajom75uddin. After searching for this user on TikTok, we found his profile with the same video, which has garnered over 6.8 million views.





We also found his Facebook profile by the name of Mohammed Ajom Uddin. On his profile, we noted that the viral video posted on January 6. As per their Facebook profile, Ajom Uddin is based in Dubai, UAE.





Conclusion:

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is shot in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and not in Pakistan. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

