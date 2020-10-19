Fact Check: Old Video Circulated With Claim Of BJP Leader Garlanded With Shoes During Bihar Elections Campaigning

A video has gone viral on social media where an old man is seen welcoming BJP leader with a garland of shoes. The video is being shared on Facebook with the caption that BJP worker seeking vote in Bihar was garlanded with shoes. It is being shared in the backdrop of upcoming Bihar elections.

Claim:

A BJP leader was garlanded with shoes in Bihar when he went for seeking votes during Bihar polls.

Fact Check:

Searching with the keyword, "Local BJP worker garlanded with shoes", The Logical Indian found news link of the Scroll.in. The report was published in 2018. In the report, a screenshot of the same video was available along with the ANI video embedded in the news story.





According to the report, a resident of Dhar in Madhya Pradesh welcomed a Bharatiya Janata Party leader with a garland of shoes when he was campaigning for the civic body elections.



The name of the BJP leader is Dinesh Sharma who went to seek vote for the municipal election.



Further, ANI video on YouTube also confirms the same. The ANI video has quotes of the person who garlanded. He defended his behaviour with the claim that he did this because of the acute water problem that they were facing and no action was being taken towards it instead they were harassed for the same.





News sites like NDTV and India TV had also published the same report in 2018.



Thus, the video is of 2018 and from Madhya Pradesh, which is now circulating with the backdrop of Bihar elections.



