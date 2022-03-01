Face-Off Video Between Girl And Soldier Has Nothing To Do With Ukraine-Russia War As Indian Media Claims

Social media users are circulating a video of a girl confronting and threatening a soldier while praising her. The video allegedly shows her standing in front of a Russian soldier, confronting and threatening him amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war.

Several media outlets are reporting on the video, including NDTV and Republic Bharat, in which the girl is claimed to be standing in front of a Russian soldier. NDTV's headline of the report reads," अपने देश के लिए फौजी को मारने को तैयार हो गई छोटी बच्ची, वीडियो देख लोग कर रहे हैं सलाम"

English Translation: "Little girl ready to kill a soldier for her country, people are saluting after watching the video"

She was praised by news outlets for her bravery. The girl is said to be six to seven years old. Furthermore, they alleged that the girl represents Ukraine's rage over Russia's military operations.



The graphic text on the viral video shows a text in Hindi that reads," रुसी सैनिक को बच्ची ने मुक्का दिखाया", ""रुसी सैनिक को बच्ची ने ललकारा"



[English Translation: Girl threatened to punch a Russian soldier; The girl challenged the Russian soldier.]





Asianet also did an article on this with a similar claim.

It is being widely shared on Facebook as well.

Claim:

Video shows Ukrainian girl threatening a Russian soldier amid Ukraine-Russia war.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2017 and girl in the video is from Palestine.

We captured various keyframes of the shared video using the InVID tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a tweet dated 19 December, 2017 in which similar footage can be seen. The caption of the reads, "Israeli forces arrest 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi after video of her slapping Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank went viral. The Palestinian girl gained fame in 2012 for challenging Israeli forces, who had arrested her brother." According to it, the viral video is from Palestine.

Israeli forces arrest 16-year-old Ahed Tamimi after video of her slapping Israeli soldiers in occupied West Bank went viral. The Palestinian girl gained fame in 2012 for challenging Israeli forces, who had arrested her brother.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/xOMnILdItB — Press TV (@PressTV) December 19, 2017

Taking hint from the tweet, we did an open keyword search and found the several media reports in which the stills of viral video can be seen. According to the report of BBC dated 13 February 2018, the girl was identified as Ahed Tamimi, a resident of Palestine. She was 11 years old during the time of incident. Tamimi was angry because his brother was arrested by an Israeli soldier. Later, at the age of 16, again her video of slapping 2 Israeli soldiers went viral after which she was sentenced for 8 months along with her mother.









On searching more, we found that Aljazeera also did a feature video on Ahed Tamimi in 2018 in which still similar to viral video can be seen. You can see the video below.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is from 2012 and the girl seen in the video is from Palestine. Her name is Ahed Tamimi. It has nothing to do with the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war as claim by Indian media. Hence, the viral claim is false.

