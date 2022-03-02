All section
Caste discrimination
Viral Zee News Exit Poll Graphic Showing Samajwadi Party Victory In Uttar Pradesh Is Fake

Image Credit: Twitter

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Viral Zee News Exit Poll Graphic Showing Samajwadi Party Victory In Uttar Pradesh Is Fake

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Uttar Pradesh,  2 March 2022 11:10 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Through this exit poll, It is been claimed that Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi party is going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim.

The voting for the sixth phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place tomorrow i.e., on March 3. Over 2.14 crore people will cast their vote tomorrow. Amidst the election ruckus, a screenshot of the 'Zee News' exit poll is going viral on social media. Through this exit poll, It is been claimed that Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi party is going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh. In the exit poll, it can be seen that SP is getting 227-230 seats in UP, while BJP and its allies are to get 155-158 seats, BSP is getting 7-10 seats and congress will settle for 4-5 seats only.

Chaudhary Abhilash Pratap Yadav, having a Twitter bio saying Samajwadi Party worker, shared this graphic with a Hindi caption that reads, "अब तो गोदी मीडिया भी सच्चाई छुपा नही पा रहा."

[English Translation: Now even Godi media is not able to hide the truth.]

Another user wrote, "अब तो गोदी मीडिया भी सच्चाई छुपा नही पा रहा इससे भी ज्यादा सीटें लेकर आ रहे है अखिलेश."

[English Translation: Now even Godi media is not able to hide the truth, Akhilesh is bringing more seats than this.]


It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral Zee News exit poll claims Samajwadi Party is going to win the UP election with a big margin.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral graphic is edited.

We could not find any exit poll on Zee News' official YouTube channel. Though we did find reports on opinion polls conducted by Zee News-Designed box together. In a video report, the opinion poll of region-wise seats of UP has been shown. According to it, in western UP, BJP and alliance is getting 33-37 seats, SP 33-37 seats, BSP 02-04 seats while Congress shall got zero seats. The graphic in this video report look similar to viral graphic.

Image Credit: YouTube/Zee News

Similarly, we also found an opinion poll of central UP conducted by Zee News. According to it, in western UP, BJP and alliance is getting 47-49 seats, SP 16-20 seats, BSP 00 seats while Congress got 01-02 seats.

Image Credit: Zee News/YouTube

We then compared the viral graphics with graphics used by Zee News in their video report. There are some differences:

1. Difference in the size of the font.

2. In the original graphic, Zee News logo in the bottom right can be seen while in the viral graphic the logo is missing.

3. In the viral graphic, exit poll has been written while opinion poll has been written on graphic used by Zee News.

It is to be noted that the Election Commission has banned exit polls from February 10 to March 7. It can neither be printed in print media nor be shown on electronic media. It clearly means that the viral graphic is edited. It should also be noted that exit polls are released after the completion of all phases of elections whereas 2 phases of election in UP is still remaining.

Image Credit: Facebook

It is evident from our investigation that the viral exit poll graphic viral in the name of Zee News is edited. Election Commission has banned exit polls from February 10 to March 7. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Old Image Shared As Free Food Truck Service By Sikh Community In Ukraine

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Uttar Pradesh 
Zee News 
Samajwadi Party 
Akhilesh Yadav 
BJP 
Exit Poll 

