Fact Check: Old Image Shared With Claim Of EVM Getting Stolen During Bihar Elections 2020

Recently, Bihar underwent elections for its Legislative Assembly. The elections were conducted in three phases between October 28 to November 7, 2020, and the results of the elections were declared on November 10. In the election, the alliance of BJP and JD(U) won over Mahagatbandhan, an alliance of Congress and RJD. Since then RJD and Congress have been alleging that the elections were rigged and in context to this, fake and misleading posts are going viral on social media.



Similarly, an image is being shared where a person is seen carrying an EVM (Electronic Voters Machine) in an isolated location. This image is being shared with the context that EVM was stolen during Bihar elections and fair elections did not happen. It is being shared to seek justice and reconduct Bihar elections.

One post says, "EVM की होगी जांच, नितीश जाएंगे जेल? पूछता है युवा, पूछता है बिहार EVM चोरी करके कहां ले जा रहा है। मोदी आयोग चोर है। ई कौन राज है भाई|" (Translates in English as, 'Will EVM be investigated, Will Nitish go to jail? Asks youth, asks Bihar, Where are you taking EVM after stealing? Modi Commission is a thief. What is the secret behind it?').

The post was also shared on Twitter.

The image shared is of an EVM stolen during Bihar Assembly elections 2020.

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search on Source, a tool by Storyful and found the same image was tweeted by a Twitter handle S. Kumar on October 25, 2019.

Fake Police encounter mea kisko marna hai?



Jaan hai to jahaan hai !



Aur fir ED IT CBI & Judges bhi to hain India mea .. wo sab pro BJP bhi to hain? pic.twitter.com/ksX7IZglCb — 🌞S.Kumar👉🌱🌲🌳👈 (@mypalsun) October 25, 2019

We also did a Google reverse image search and found a tweet of District Information Office, Raigad with the same image shared with the caption, "Staff reaching polling stations in remote areas like Kalkarai. We are very proud of you." The image was tweeted on October 20, 2019.

On October 21, 2019, elections for Maharashtra Legislative Assembly was held. Thus this image belongs to Maharashtra Assembly Elections held in 2019 and not Bihar Assembly elections 2020. The image here portrays the person carrying EVM machines to remote locations for voting.

Despite the speculations, till now no news of EVM rigging or stealing has been reported in media in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

