Fact Check: Video Of Boy With Voter Slip Printing Machine Shared With False Claim Of BJP's Attempt To Hack EVMs In Bihar

A video is being shared on social media in which a group of people have caught a boy and are accusing him of hacking EVM.The video is being shared with the current context of Bihar state elections, in which NDA (BJP and JD(U)) won over Mahagathbandhan (Congress and RJD).

A YouTube channel named Sach Ke Saath shared the video with the title, "EVM Machine Hack ! BJP ! Bihar Election 2020 ! Assembly Election." The video has been viewed for over 2,700 times.

Claim:



A boy got caught rigging an EVM machine in favour of BJP in Bihar.

Fact Check:



The Logical Indian heard the audio of the video carefully and found that a person in the video is saying, "Ye Jo Rukhi Gaon Ke Andar, Ye Jo Machine ko hang karne ki koshish kar rhe hain."

The Logical Indian then did a search about Rukhi village and found that it is in Haryana and falls under Baroda Assembly seat. Baroda has recently undergone bypoll, after the death of its MLA Sri Krishan Hooda Dutt. According to The Indian Express report, Congress' Indu Raj Narwal won the bypoll against Olympian wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, who was fighting on BJP's ticket.

On searching with the keywords, 'EVM hack in Baroda bypoll' we found a piece of news published by a website, Hari Bhoomi. According to the report, in many villages under Baroda constituency, youths were caught by Congress supporters having a machine in hand. The Congress claimed that the BJP was trying to hacking the EVM, using the machine.





The same report was published in Dainik Jagran. According to the report, BJP denied any such claims and said it was the voter slip printing machine for fast printing of voter slips which Congress is claiming to be a machine to hack EVM.





According to a report of Amar Ujala, the rumour was spread in Katwal, Rukhi, Mundlana and other nearby villages that BJP youths are carrying machines to rig EVMs.

The Logical Indian also tried searching for news of EVM hacking in Bihar and found no confirmation about the same. Though many speculated that EVMs in Bihar were rigged, but the Election Commission quashed any such allegations, saying, "EVM is tamper-proof".

Thus, a video from Haryana bypoll is being shared with the claim that BJP tried rigging EVMs in Bihar.

