Caste discrimination
Viral Video Shows Event Organised In Shivamogga After Death Of Bajrang Dal Member? No, Video Is Old

Image Credit: Twitter, Facebook

Fact Check
Jakir Hassan

Viral Video Shows Event Organised In Shivamogga After Death Of Bajrang Dal Member? No, Video Is Old

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

Karnataka,  24 Feb 2022 11:36 AM GMT

Editor : Bharat Nayak | 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

A Bajrang Dal worker identified as Harsha was stabbed to death on 21 Feb in Shivamogga, Karnataka. Since then, many videos have surfaced online with misleading claims.

A Bajrang Dal worker was stabbed to death on 21 February, leading to the imposition of Sec.144 in Shivamogga, Karnataka. The deceased was identified as Harsha (26). The police have arrested 6 people in the case so far. Earlier it was said that his murder was linked to the ongoing Hijab controversy. However, Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka home minister denied any linkage between the Bajrang Dal member murder and the Hijab controversy.

Now a video in which a large number of people can be seen dancing to the tunes of a DJ while waving saffron flags is viral on social media. While sharing it, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Shivamogga, Karnataka and the event was organized by Bajrang Dal to show their strength.

A Facebook user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "जितना तुम हिन्दुओ को दबाओगे, हिन्दू उतना ही जाग्रत होगा। जय श्री राम 💪🚩 शिमोगा, कर्नाटक #देश_का_बल #बजरंग_दल."

[English Translation: The more you suppress the Hindus, the more the Hindu will be awakened. Jai Shri Ram Shimoga, Karnataka #Desh_Ka_Bal #Bajrang_Dal.]

Another Facebook user wrote a caption that reads, "जितना तुम हिन्दुओ को दबाओगे, हिन्दू उतना ही जाग्रत होगा। कर्नाटक के शिमोगा में26 साल के बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता की चाकू से गोद कर हत्या कर दी गई केवल इसलिए कि हिजाब के विरोध में स्कूल कॉलेज में यूनिफॉर्म हो ऐसा फेस बुक पर पोस्ट किया था जागो हिन्दुओं जागो 🙏जय श्री राम 💪🚩 जय हिन्द वन्दे मातरम्शि. मोगा, #कर्नाटक."

[English Translation: The more you suppress the Hindus, the more the Hindu will be awakened. A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker was stabbed to death in Shimoga, Karnataka, only because there was uniform in the school college in protest against the hijab, it was posted on Facebook Wake up Hindus 🙏Jai Shri Ram Jai Hind Vande Mataram Shimoga, #Karnataka.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video is from Shivamogga, Karnataka and is of Hindus assembling after the murder of Bajrang Dal member Harsha.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2019.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral video using Invid's Keyframe Analysis tool. We found the same footage in a video uploaded on 'SS' YouTube channel dated 12 September 2019.

We watched the video carefully and found that at the beginning of the video, it was written that Hindu Mahasabha organized this program on the Ganpati festival in Shivamogga, Karnataka, in 2019.

Image Credit: YouTube

We then compared the viral video with the video mentioned on YouTube. We found that in both videos, DJ is playing the same track, and the same bus stuck in the crowd can be seen in both videos. Below you can see the comparison.

Comparison (Image Credit: YouTube)

The same video was shared by different social media handles then. A Facebook user had shared this video in December 2020, which means that the video is not recent.


Though the viral video is from Shivamogga, Karnataka, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but from 2019 during the Ganpati festival organized by Hindu Mahasabha. It has nothing to do with the current outrage after the death of Bajrang Dal member Harsha or the Hijab controversy. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Yogi Adityanath Made Children Sit In His Helicopter? Old Images Shared As Recent

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Karnataka 
Shivamogga 
Bajrang Dal 
Murder 
Harsha 
Video 
Event 
Ganesh Festival 

