Viral Video Shows Event Organised In Shivamogga After Death Of Bajrang Dal Member? No, Video Is Old

A Bajrang Dal worker was stabbed to death on 21 February, leading to the imposition of Sec.144 in Shivamogga, Karnataka. The deceased was identified as Harsha (26). The police have arrested 6 people in the case so far. Earlier it was said that his murder was linked to the ongoing Hijab controversy. However, Araga Jnanendra, Karnataka home minister denied any linkage between the Bajrang Dal member murder and the Hijab controversy.



Now a video in which a large number of people can be seen dancing to the tunes of a DJ while waving saffron flags is viral on social media. While sharing it, people on social media claimed that the viral video is from Shivamogga, Karnataka and the event was organized by Bajrang Dal to show their strength.

A Facebook user shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "जितना तुम हिन्दुओ को दबाओगे, हिन्दू उतना ही जाग्रत होगा। जय श्री राम 💪🚩 शिमोगा, कर्नाटक #देश_का_बल #बजरंग_दल."

[English Translation: The more you suppress the Hindus, the more the Hindu will be awakened. Jai Shri Ram Shimoga, Karnataka #Desh_Ka_Bal #Bajrang_Dal.]

Another Facebook user wrote a caption that reads, "जितना तुम हिन्दुओ को दबाओगे, हिन्दू उतना ही जाग्रत होगा। कर्नाटक के शिमोगा में26 साल के बजरंग दल कार्यकर्ता की चाकू से गोद कर हत्या कर दी गई केवल इसलिए कि हिजाब के विरोध में स्कूल कॉलेज में यूनिफॉर्म हो ऐसा फेस बुक पर पोस्ट किया था जागो हिन्दुओं जागो 🙏जय श्री राम 💪🚩 जय हिन्द वन्दे मातरम्शि. मोगा, #कर्नाटक."

[English Translation: The more you suppress the Hindus, the more the Hindu will be awakened. A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal worker was stabbed to death in Shimoga, Karnataka, only because there was uniform in the school college in protest against the hijab, it was posted on Facebook Wake up Hindus 🙏Jai Shri Ram Jai Hind Vande Mataram Shimoga, #Karnataka.]

It is being widely shared on Facebook and Twitter with a similar caption.



Claim:

Viral video is from Shivamogga, Karnataka and is of Hindus assembling after the murder of Bajrang Dal member Harsha.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is from 2019.

We conducted a reverse image search on the viral video using Invid's Keyframe Analysis tool. We found the same footage in a video uploaded on 'SS' YouTube channel dated 12 September 2019.

We watched the video carefully and found that at the beginning of the video, it was written that Hindu Mahasabha organized this program on the Ganpati festival in Shivamogga, Karnataka, in 2019.

We then compared the viral video with the video mentioned on YouTube. We found that in both videos, DJ is playing the same track, and the same bus stuck in the crowd can be seen in both videos. Below you can see the comparison.

The same video was shared by different social media handles then. A Facebook user had shared this video in December 2020, which means that the video is not recent.





Though the viral video is from Shivamogga, Karnataka, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is not recent but from 2019 during the Ganpati festival organized by Hindu Mahasabha. It has nothing to do with the current outrage after the death of Bajrang Dal member Harsha or the Hijab controversy. Hence, the viral claim is misleading.

