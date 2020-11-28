Fact Check: Central Govt Isn't Providing Jobs Under 'Ek Parivar Ek Naukri' Scheme

A video is being shared on social media claiming that government has announced 'Ek Parivar Ek Naukri Yojana', a scheme according to which one person from each family of the country will be given a government job. According to a report published by Aaj Tak on January 13, 2019, Chief Minister of Sikkim, Pawan Kumar Chamling announced 'Ek Parivar Ek Naukri Yojana' according to which one person from each family will be provided with a government job in the state. This step was taken to tackle unemployment issues in Sikkim.

The video claimed, after Sikkim, the Government of India has announced the scheme for the whole nation.





The same video was shared on YouTube in January 2020, the link can be seen here.

Claim:

The Indian government has announced 'One Family, One Job' employment scheme.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian searched Google with the keyword, 'Ek Parivar, Ek Rozgar' scheme and found no media coverage regarding the same.

A tweet by PIB Fact check confirmed that no such scheme has been announced by the Central government yet. The PIB tweet says, "The viral video claims that according to the central government's, 'one family, one job' scheme, one person of each family will be given a job. This claim is false and the government doesn't have any such scheme.

The link provided by the video to fill the form is 'EPESNY.nic.in'. But no website was found on the link. Hence, the link provided by the video is fake.

Another YouTube channel TechTez also shared the same claim of 'Ek Parivar, Ek Rozgar Yojana' on November 17, 2020. The video said that the Central government is planning to implement this scheme across the nation but no such confirmation has been provided. Hence, this video has a wrong headline while the content speaks about the scheme being implemented only in Sikkim for now.

Thus, the Central government of India has not come up with any 'Ek Parivar, Ek Rozgar' scheme as claimed by the video.

