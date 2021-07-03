Maharashtra And Rajasthan Have Highest Cost For Electricity, Not Punjab; AAP Makes False Claim

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is preparing to fight Punjab state elections with the promise of free electricity to its citizens. AAP National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha tweeted on 28th June 2021, comparing the electricity costs of Punjab and Delhi, trying to prove that Punjab Government is looting common people.

In the tweet, he attached a video where he can be heard saying, "The people of Punjab are getting the costliest electricity in the country in spite of the fact that the state produces its own electricity."

Delhi doesn't produce its own electricity, still AAP Govt provides Free Bijli



Punjab produces its own Electricity, yet Captain is looting its people



Following this, Bhagwant Mann also posted a video on the @AAPPunjab handle, where he said, "Shiromani Akali Dal Government led by Captain Amarinder Singh is looting the people by making electricity costly. Now, the situation is such that in the entire country, power is most expensive in Punjab."

Punjab has the highest electricity cost in India.

According to Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economic (AEEE) analysis, the monthly electricity charges are highest in Maharashtra, not in Punjab.





A report by Central Electricity Authority(CEA), 2019 has divided the Power tariff for domestic purposes into different categories - a load of 1 Kilowatt (100 units a month), 2 Kilowatt (200 units a month), and upto 10 Kilowatt (1000 units a month).



The report shows for a domestic usage of power load of 1 kW, Rajasthan is the most expensive as the cost is Rs 7.38 per kWh where Punjab's rate is Rs. 5.83 per kWh. The power charge of Mumbai-Maharashtra for a load of 2 kW and consumption of upto 200 units is Rs 7.76 per kWh if Reliance supplies the electricity. In this case, Punjab costs Rs 6.73 per kWh for a 2 kW load and usage of 200 units. And Tata Powers in Mumbai charges between Rs 9.38 per kWh to Rs 13.39 per kWh to use more than 200 units and upto 1,000 units.





Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) has published another report on average power purchase cost in March 2021. Where average power purchase cost is higher in Andaman & Nicobar Islands with Rs 18.45 per unit and Odisha's is the lowest with Rs 2.46 per unit, and Punjab has an average cost of Rs 3.65 per unit.

Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission has assessed the net aggregate revenue requirement of the state-owned Punjab state power corporation by reducing per unit tariff for domestic consumers with loads upto 2kW and consumption slabs of 0 to 100 units and 101 to 300 units by Rs1 and 50 paise, effective from June 1, 2021, to March 2022.



This means, for the domestic supply of upto 2kW and consumption of upto 100 units, the tariff will be Rs.3.49 per kWh.





The claim made by AAP leaders that Punjab has the highest electricity price is false.



FactChecker has already debunked this claim.

