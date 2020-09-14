Fact Check

Fact Check: Viral Post Attributes False Statement On Schools Reopening To Education Minister

The Logical Indian Fact check team investigates the claim that the Education Minister has stated that schools and colleges would open for students studying in class 9 to 12 from September 21.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   14 Sep 2020 11:48 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-14T17:31:19+05:30
Writer : Aditi Chattopadhyay | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Vijay S Hegde
Image credit: Punjab Kesari

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, a nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24. Although the government eased restrictions, schools and colleges continue to remain closed, ever since.

Recent viral posts on social media claim that the Education Minister of the country has taken a decision to open schools and colleges in a phased manner.

According to the posts, the Education Minister has stated that schools and colleges would open for students studying in class 9 to 12 from September 21.

"Schools and colleges would open for students studying in class 9 to 12 from September 21. It also says that 15 days later schools would open for students in class 6 to 8. further 15 days later schools for students in classes 1 to 8 would open up. The universities would take a call on how to conduct exams and from next week onwards, admissions to colleges would begin. Further from October 1 all schools and colleges would completely resume, the post is attributed to the education ministry claims (translated to English)," reads one such post.








Claim:

Education Minister has stated that schools and colleges would open for students studying in class 9 to 12 from September 21.

Fact Check:

The claim is misleading. The Education Minister, Ramesh Pokhriyal, has not made any such statement.

According to Unlock 4 guidelines, issued on August 30, students of the class, 9th-12th can go to school to consult teachers.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had said that schools and colleges across the country shall remain closed until September 30.

"After extensive consultations with all the states and UTs, it has been decided that schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will continue to remain closed for students and regular class activity up to 30th September 2020," read the statement.


The statement also specified that the Students of classes 9 to 12 may volunteer to visit schools outside Containment Zones for consulting the teachers.

The MHA had also added that "online and distance learning will be permitted, with up to 50% of teaching and non- teaching staff to be called to the schools at a time for online teaching/ Tele- counselling related work in areas outside containment zones only with effect from 21st September 2020 for which SOP will be issued by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare."

The Unlock 4 guidelines can be read here.


Further, the PIB Fact check also debunked the fake statement.


If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  Education Minister has stated that schools and colleges would open for students studying in class 9 to 12 from September 21.
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  Misleading
Claimed By :  Social Media posts
Fact Check :  Misleading
