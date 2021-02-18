Fact Check

Fact Check: Morphed Image Of Greta Thunberg Eating Food In Front Of Poor Kids Goes Viral

An edited image showing Greta Thunberg having food on a train while a group of kids overlooks her is making rounds on social media. This comes following her support for the farmers' protest.

The Logical Indian Crew
India   |   18 Feb 2021 12:48 PM GMT
Writer : Rujuta Thete | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Abhishek M
Source: Greta Thunberg, Facebook 

Greta Thunberg, a Swedish climate activist, came out in support of the farmers' protests happening in India and had shared a toolkit on Twitter. Following this, a campaign started on social media attacking her.

In the context of this, an image showing her eating food on a train while some penurious children overlook her through the window has gone viral. The image is being shared with captions like, "Fake environment activities", with the hashtag #AskGretaWhy.

Claim:

The image shows Greta Thunberg enjoying her lavish meal while the poor kids look her way.

Fact Check:

This viral image is a morphed image of two different images and does not show the poor kids overlooking Thunberg while she eats.

By doing a reverse image search of the viral image, an old tweet of Greta Thunberg comes up. The tweet shows the original image posted on her verified Twitter account on January 22, 2019.

The original image shows Thunberg having food inside the train with a forest in her background. The image is captioned, "Lunch in Denmark."

The tweet has been archived here.

The same photoshopped image was shared by Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's son Eduardo Bolsonaro on September 26, 2019, with a caption in Portuguese that said, "You stole my childhood ..." said the girl funded by George Soros' Open Society."

The comparison below shows the original image and the morphed image, which is viral with the false claim.

The original image tweet by Greta Thunberg (right) and the morphed image (left)

On using reverse image search for the kids' photograph in the background, an article by Reuters about the bush war in the Central African Republic published on August 30, 2007, comes up. The article includes the same image of the kids with a caption that said these children were seen sitting at the makeshift camp in the forests of Bodouli.

The original image of the kids by Stephanie Hancock, Reuters.

Hence, the viral image is photoshopped and falsely portrays Greta Thunberg enjoying her meal with ailing kids in the background.

This claim was earlier debunked by India Today.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Fact Check: Image Viral Claiming Dates Of West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021 Are Announced

Claim Review :  The viral image of Greta Thunberg eating on a train is morphed with a different image of poor kids in the background
Claimed By :  Social Media
Fact Check :  False
