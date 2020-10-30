Fact Check: Visuals Of Munger Violence Shared On Social Media With Claim Of Them Being From West Bengal

Many people are sharing a video of police resorting to lathi-charge during Durga idol immersion with a claim that it belongs to West Bengal.

Facebook page, Hyderabad reporters shared the video with the caption, "#WestBengal: Police resorted to lathi-charge Because the members were violating COVID-19 social distancing norms as they had turned out in large numbers."





Claim:

The video of violence in Durga Puja procession belongs to West Bengal.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian did a reverse image search on the screenshot of the video. The image led to a news report published in The Federal. According to the report, a scuffle erupted in Munger, Bihar between a group of people carrying Durga idol for immersion and police over delay in the process of immersion. The scuffle led to more tension and as a result, police declared lathi charge and opened firing which caused the death of an 18-year old boy.





Based on the hints, The Logical Indian did a Google search and found the video that was available on the Times of India's website.





However, a similar incident also occurred in West Bengal's Birbhum district, reported Times Now. According to the report, police resorted to lathicharge against the violation of social distancing norms during coronavirus pandemic. Thus, many are sharing the visuals of Munger row with the context of West Bengal's scuffle that took place on October 28.

