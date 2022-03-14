All section
Viral Video Shows Drunk Policeman After AAP Won Punjab Elections? No, Viral Video Is From 2017

Image Credit: Twitter/Naveen Kumar Jindal

Fact Check
The Logical Indian Crew

Viral Video Shows Drunk Policeman After AAP Won Punjab Elections? No, Viral Video Is From 2017

Jakir Hassan

Writer: Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

14 March 2022

Editor : Bharat Nayak 

Bharat Nayak

Bharat Nayak

Founding Editor - Special Project

As the founding editor, Bharat had been heading the newsroom during the formation years of the organization and worked towards editorial policies, conceptualizing and designing campaign strategies and collaborations. He believes that through the use of digital media, one could engage the millennial's in rational conversations about pertinent social issues, provoking them to think and bring a behavioral change accordingly.

See article by Bharat Nayak

Creatives : Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Jakir Hassan

Digital Journalist

A journalist at heart loves the in-depth work of reporting, writing, editing, research, and data analysis. A digital and social media enthusiast.

See article by Jakir Hassan

BJP leader Naveen Jindal shared the video and took a jibe at Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party. The Logical Indian Fact Check team verifies the viral claim.

In Punjab, AAP got 92 while Congress managed to gain 18 seats only. The swearing-in ceremony of Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann will be held on 16 March. However, after the Punjab election results, many videos are being shared on social media to troll Bhagwant Mann for his earlier alcohol addiction problem. Now a 57-second long video of a drunk policeman wearing turban is going viral on social media. This policeman seems so drunk that he cannot even stand properly, and an empty bottle of alcohol lying nearby can be seen. People on social media took a jibe at Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party while sharing this video. People also shared this video claiming this is happening after AAP won the elections in Punjab.

A Twitter user shared this video with a caption that reads, "When your CM is Pegwant Mann".

BJP Delhi Social Media Head, Naveen Jindal shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "पंजाब में रुझान सामने आने लग गए हैं."

[English Translation: Trends are beginning to emerge in Punjab.]

A Twitter user wrote, "पंजाब में बदलाव आना शुरू हो गया."

[English Translation: Change has started coming in Punjab.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Image Credit: Facebook

Claim:

Viral video of a drunk policeman is after the AAP won the Punjab Elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is available on the internet since 2017.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a YouTube video dated 13 April 2017. The title of the video reads, "Punjab Police Alcohol Drink On Duty Amritsar....Punjab police fully drunked."

We also found the same video on the YouTube channel of 'Daily Post India' and Punjabi News Website "Rozana Spokesman". The title of the video reads, "Punjab Police officer found drunk." Also on observing the video carefully, one can see the badge of the Punjab Police on the uniform of the drunk man. We can see the similar design of the uniform on the website of Punjab Police.


The Logical Indian was not able to trace the origin of the viral video. However, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is available on the internet since 2017. It has nothing to do with the AAP party or the recent Punjab elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Also Read: Viral Video Shows Bhagwant Mann In Drunk State After Winning Punjab Elections? No, Viral Video Is From 2017

Writer : Jakir Hassan
,
Editor : Bharat Nayak
,
Creatives : Jakir Hassan
