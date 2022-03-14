Viral Video Shows Drunk Policeman After AAP Won Punjab Elections? No, Viral Video Is From 2017

In Punjab, AAP got 92 while Congress managed to gain 18 seats only. The swearing-in ceremony of Punjab's new CM Bhagwant Mann will be held on 16 March. However, after the Punjab election results, many videos are being shared on social media to troll Bhagwant Mann for his earlier alcohol addiction problem. Now a 57-second long video of a drunk policeman wearing turban is going viral on social media. This policeman seems so drunk that he cannot even stand properly, and an empty bottle of alcohol lying nearby can be seen. People on social media took a jibe at Bhagwant Mann and the Aam Aadmi Party while sharing this video. People also shared this video claiming this is happening after AAP won the elections in Punjab.

A Twitter user shared this video with a caption that reads, "When your CM is Pegwant Mann".

When your CM is Pegwant Mann 🥃



😂😂 pic.twitter.com/SPmPPnOCee — Ashish Jaggi (@AshishJaggi_1) March 12, 2022

BJP Delhi Social Media Head, Naveen Jindal shared this video with a Hindi caption that reads, "पंजाब में रुझान सामने आने लग गए हैं."

[English Translation: Trends are beginning to emerge in Punjab.]

A Twitter user wrote, "पंजाब में बदलाव आना शुरू हो गया."

[English Translation: Change has started coming in Punjab.]

It is being widely shared on Twitter and Facebook with a similar claim.

Claim:

Viral video of a drunk policeman is after the AAP won the Punjab Elections.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the viral claim and found it to be false. The viral video is available on the internet since 2017.

We extracted different keyframes from the viral video using the InVid tool and conducted a Google reverse image search. It led us to a YouTube video dated 13 April 2017. The title of the video reads, "Punjab Police Alcohol Drink On Duty Amritsar....Punjab police fully drunked."

We also found the same video on the YouTube channel of 'Daily Post India' and Punjabi News Website "Rozana Spokesman". The title of the video reads, "Punjab Police officer found drunk." Also on observing the video carefully, one can see the badge of the Punjab Police on the uniform of the drunk man. We can see the similar design of the uniform on the website of Punjab Police.





The Logical Indian was not able to trace the origin of the viral video. However, it is evident from our investigation that the viral video is available on the internet since 2017. It has nothing to do with the AAP party or the recent Punjab elections. Hence, the viral claim is false.

