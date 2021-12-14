Scripted Drama Video Of Girls Drinking Alcohol In Public Place Shared Targetting Delhi Government

After the new excise policy, the liquor businesses in Delhi will now be entirely handled by private players. Under the new regime, the national capital will have 850 swanky liquor outlets. Many locals also objected to this move. Meanwhile, a 2 minute 19 seconds long video of two girls consuming alcohol in a public place is doing rounds on social media. Two girls can be seen sitting in a public space and drinking alcohol in the viral video. Later, girls can be seen abusing the man who is making their video. While sharing this video, people on social media claimed that the viral video was from Delhi and criticized Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.



While Sharing this video, a Twitter user wrote a caption in English which reads, "Congratulations@ArvindKejriwal for making Delhi liquor capital @Being_Humor @TajinderBagga."

A Facebook user while sharing this video wrote a caption which reads in Hindi, "दिल्ली वालों ने फ्री के चक्कर में कोन सी मुसीबत मोल ले ली है ये जो केजरीवाल ने जगह जगह - ठेके खोल दिए है ना इसका नतीजा बहुत भयंकर आने वाला। हे देखो."

[English Translation: What troubles have the people of Delhi acquired in the affair of freebies, that Kejriwal has opened alcohol shops everywhere and the result of this is going to be very dire. have a look.]

Claim:

Two girls are drinking alcohol in a public place in Delhi.

Fact Check:

The Logical Indian Fact Check team verified the claim and found it to be false. The viral video is scripted and made for education purposes.

We observed the video. At 1 minute 07 seconds, we can see a disclaimer that reads, "The video is for entertainment and promotional purposes only. It falls under fair use law, and we do not wish to make any commercial use. All the contents are intended to showcase the creativity of the artist involved and is strictly done for promotional purpose." It clearly means that the viral video is scripted.

We also saw a watermark of 'Mr_thakur1612' on the video. We searched for this account and found it on Instagram, taking this as a hint. This account is run by a man named Sunny Thakur. However, we did not find this video on his Instagram page. On searching more, we found a longer version of the viral video on his Facebook page, 'Thakur Prank'. At 7 minutes 43 seconds of timestamp, Sunny Thakur appears with two girls and clarifies that this video is scripted. He said, "The girls seen in the video were acting. She was not drinking any alcohol. Such incidents are constantly coming to the fore in many nearby areas, so this video has been made for the purpose of spreading awareness. We have made such videos in the past as well." This video has got 9.3 million views and 7.7k likes.

It is evident from our investigation that the viral video is scripted. Hence, the viral claim is false.

The Logical Indian Fact Check team has also debunked similar videos in the past.

