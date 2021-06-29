Fact Check

Fact Check: Manmohan Singh Didn't Tweet Against Two-Child Policy, The Account Is Fake!

Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh does not have any Twitter account. The tweet made in his name is fake.

The Logical Indian Crew
Delhi   |   29 Jun 2021 11:18 AM GMT
Writer : Jakir Hassan | Editor : Bharat Nayak | Creatives : Jakir Hassan
Image Credit: Twitter

A tweet in the name of former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, is doing rounds on social media. According to the claim, Dr Manmohan Singh has sarcastically tweeted that government facilities will not be available to people having more than two children, and that decision is being made by someone who is the seventh child of his parents.

The tweet was made on 24 June and reads, "2 से अधिक संतान हुए तो नही मिलेगी सरकारी सुविधाएं, यह ऐलान खुद अपने माता-पिता की 7वीं संतान कर रही है". (In English, it reads, "If you have more than 2 children, you will not get government facilities, this announcement is being made by the one who is 7th child of his parents").

At the time of writing this article, the tweet has been retweeted more than 4000 times, with about 20,000 likes.




Claim:

It is claimed that Dr Manmohan Singh has tweeted against the two-child policy.

Fact Check:

We began with the bio of the account from where the tweets went viral. It claims that this is a parody account that belongs to former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh. In the bio, the national leader of INC is also mentioned by tagging @INCIndia. This account was created in June 2021 and by now has around 13,500 followers.

Image Credit: Twitter

While looking at the timeline of this Twitter account, we found that the first tweet was made on 11 June 2021, which means that this Twitter ID has been activated recently.


Image Credit: Screenshot/Twitter

We verified this accounts Twitter ID (1402673019638607873) on Google. But since this account has been created recently with the same name, any information related to the username change is unavailable.

Saral Patel, National Convenor of Social Media Department of Congress, made a tweet on 19 June 2020. In the tweet, he mentioned that if Dr Manmohan Singh or Sonia Gandhi joins Twitter, they will have a verified account, and everyone will be informed about it. It means that Manmohan Singh is not on Twitter yet. Saral Patel did this tweet with the advice to not follow such fake accounts made in their name.

Therefore, we conclude that the former PM, Manmohan Singh is not on Twitter yet. The tweets made through accounts in his name are also fake.

If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343.

Claim Review :  A fake account of Manmohan Singh tweets against the two-child policy
Claimed By :  Social Media Post
Fact Check :  False
