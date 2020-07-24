Fact Check: Dr Kafeel Khan Out From Jail?

A set of photographs is doing the rounds with the claim that it shows the celebration surrounding the release of Dr Kafeel Khan who has been in jail since January 29, 2020.



"Praise be to Allah, Doctor Kafeel Khan has been released," read the caption of the viral post. At the time of writing this report, the post had been shared 2000 times.





Why Was Dr Kafeel Arrested?



Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on January 29 had arrested Dr Kafeel Khan from Mumbai airport for allegedly making instigating remarks at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), a month earlier. UP police on December 13 had filed an FIR against Dr Khan for his "inflammatory" remarks at a protest rally in AMU. The UP police in its FIR accused Dr Khan of sowing seeds of discord and disharmony towards other religious communities while he was addressing a rally of around 600 Muslim students at 6:30 pm on December 12. The police also accused Dr Khan of making deflating comments towards Rashtriya Swamsevak Sangh and Union Home Minister - Amit Shah. The police also mentioned that in the clip of the speech, Dr Khan was urging people to fight against the Centre and stoking communal tension. Later, on January 29, Dr Khan had addressed a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bihar. He was scheduled to attend an anti-CAA protest in Mumbai where women had organised a sit-in from 11 am. However, when his flight landed in Mumbai, he was taken in custody and later taken to Sahar police station. The police further said that the STF would take Dr Khan to Uttar Pradesh on January 30. Khan Booked Under NSA

The doctor was brought to Aligarh and then shifted to Mathura jail. On February 10, 2020 he was granted bail but was not released from jail. Three days later, on February 13, the Uttar Pradesh police slapped the draconian National Stringent Act (NSA) against Dr Kafeel Khan. The authorities on May 12 had extended the detention of Dr Kafeel Khan by another three months. The Gorakhpur doctor had by then already spent three months in detention at the Mathura Jail under the stringent NSA. The NSA allows preventive detention for up to a year. Viral Post The viral post is a collage of two photos. In one, Khan can be seen surrounded by journalists while in the other, he is seen with his wife and daughter. Similar claims were shared on social media platforms.







