Fact Check: Fake List Of Advice To Live With COVID-19 Attributed To ICMR, Dr Devi Shetty

Aditi Chattopadhyay
"I like to read, cook my own food and note down witty lines. Fact checking reminds of the time when I was a kid and would go hunting for whatever caught my fancy in that moment."
A WhatsApp forward has been doing the rounds which lists more than 20 points on 'how to live' with COVID-19 after the lockdown is lifted.
The message claims to be issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which is the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research.
The message has also been shared on Facebook and Twitter.
The message reads:
ICMR New Delhi*
Please read carefully
Some very important points.
1. Postpone travel abroad for 2 years.
2. Do not eat outside food for 1 year.
3. Do not go to unnecessary marriage or other similar ceremonies
4. Do not take unnecessary travel trips.
5. Do not go to a crowded place for at least 1 year.
6. Completely follow social distancing norms.
7. Stay away from a person who has a cough.
8. Keep the face mask on..
9. Be very careful in the current week.
10. Do not let the any mess around you.
11. Prefer vegetarian food.
12. Do not go to the Cinema, Mall, Crowded Market for 6 months now. If possible, Park, Party, etc. should also be avoided.
13. Increase immunity.
14. Be very careful while at Barbershop or at beauty Salon parlour.
15. Avoid Unnecessary Meetings, Always keep in mind Social Distancing.
16. The threat of CORONA is not going to end soon.
17. Don't wear a belt, rings, wristwatch, when you go out. Watch is not required. Your mobile has got time.
18. No handkerchief. Take sanitiser & tissue if required.
19. Don't bring the shoes into your house. Leave them outside.
20. Clean your hands & legs when you come home from outside.
21. When you feel you have come nearer to a suspected patient take a thorough bath.
Lockdown or no lockdown next 6 months to 12 months follow these precautions.
Our readers also forwarded the message to our WhatsApp Fact Check number asking for clarification.
A similar message is also doing the rounds but these set of posts attribute these points to Dr Devi Shetty, Founder and Chairman of Narayana Health.
These posts claim that Dr Shetty has advised 22 steps to be taken in the course of the next year as a precaution against COVID-19.
It further states that these measures are simple and if followed, it would be possible to avoid being infected by coronavirus.
Bangladeshi online newspaper called Purboposchimbd also shared the message attributing to the renowned doctor.
Claim:
Dr Devi Shetty and ICMR have advised a list of over 22 precautionary steps gainst COVID-19 for the next year.
The claim is false.
The apex body's website does not have any such advisory. Further, no such announcement was made by any government body, yet.
Keyword search led to a report on The Times Of India titled 'Save lives with Social Distancing: How to protect your family from coronavirus, primed to hit India like a bomb'. It was published on March 16, 2020, and was authored by the doctor himself.
In this report, he makes similar suggestions like the ones mentioned in the viral post, however, some other points are not mentioned by him.
Below is an excerpt from his article.
Further, a video was uploaded on Youtube on March 20 titled 'PREVENTIVE MEASURES ON CORONA VIRUS BY DR DEVI PRASAD SHETTY CHAIRMAN, NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA'.
In this video, Dr Shetty speaks about preventive measures against COVID-19 but he does not mention any of the points listed the viral forward.
If you have any news that you believe needs to be fact-checked, please email us at factcheck@thelogicalindian.com or WhatsApp at 6364000343
Also Read: Fact Check: Did WHO Really Say Vegetarians Are Less Susceptible To Coronavirus?
Thank you for subscribing.
We have sent you a confirmation email.