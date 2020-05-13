Fact Check: Fake List Of Advice To Live With COVID-19 Attributed To ICMR, Dr Devi Shetty

A WhatsApp forward has been doing the rounds which lists more than 20 points on 'how to live' with COVID-19 after the lockdown is lifted.



The message claims to be issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which is the apex body in India for the formulation, coordination and promotion of biomedical research.

The message has also been shared on Facebook and Twitter.

The message reads:

ICMR New Delhi*

Please read carefully

Some very important points.

1. Postpone travel abroad for 2 years.

2. Do not eat outside food for 1 year.

3. Do not go to unnecessary marriage or other similar ceremonies

4. Do not take unnecessary travel trips.

5. Do not go to a crowded place for at least 1 year.

6. Completely follow social distancing norms.

7. Stay away from a person who has a cough.

8. Keep the face mask on..

9. Be very careful in the current week.

10. Do not let the any mess around you.

11. Prefer vegetarian food.

12. Do not go to the Cinema, Mall, Crowded Market for 6 months now. If possible, Park, Party, etc. should also be avoided.

13. Increase immunity.

14. Be very careful while at Barbershop or at beauty Salon parlour.

15. Avoid Unnecessary Meetings, Always keep in mind Social Distancing.

16. The threat of CORONA is not going to end soon.

17. Don't wear a belt, rings, wristwatch, when you go out. Watch is not required. Your mobile has got time.

18. No handkerchief. Take sanitiser & tissue if required.

19. Don't bring the shoes into your house. Leave them outside.

20. Clean your hands & legs when you come home from outside.

21. When you feel you have come nearer to a suspected patient take a thorough bath.

Lockdown or no lockdown next 6 months to 12 months follow these precautions.

Our readers also forwarded the message to our WhatsApp Fact Check number asking for clarification.