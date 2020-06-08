Fact Check: Is Delhi Public Schools Selling Face Masks At Rs 400 Per Piece?

A graphic showing a face mask has gone viral with the claim that the Delhi Public School Society (DPS) is selling face masks to its students for Rs 400 each piece. The masks in the viral photos are printed with the name of the school and logo.







"DPS has started selling masks. The masks cost Rs 400 each and it is mandatory for students to buy them (translated to English)" reads the caption of one such post.















Schools and colleges across the country have been closed since March 16, following the COVID-19 outbreak. According to an NDTV report, the government is planning to reopen schools across the country after August 15, sources in the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry have informed.

In the backdrop of the announcements of opening of schools, the photos have gone viral. Claim: Delhi Public School Society has started selling masks at Rs 400 per piece, mandatory for students. Fact Check: The claim is false. Speaking to The Logical Indian, DPS board member Mansur Ali Khan said that the news of DPS mandatorily asking students to buy face maks worth Rs. 400 is fake. Below is the statement from the school that Khan shared.





Further, below is his video, where he himself debunks the viral news.

Several branches of DPS issued similar statements on their respective Facebook pages debunking the false claims.















DPS has also filed a police complaint regarding the viral message. Below is the police complaint.





















Therefore, DPS is not selling mandatory masks to its student contrary to popular claims.

